ROUNDUP: Despite slumps, Hapag-Lloyd records second-best result

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) – The weak economy and declining demand for sea transport have severely reduced sales and profits at Hapag-Lloyd in the first half of 2023. Despite the widely expected slump compared to the extraordinary record year 2022, the Hamburg container shipping company is still posting the second-best half-year result in the company’s history. “The weaker demand and the lower freight rates are having a very clear impact on our earnings,” emphasized CEO Rolf Habben Jansen on Thursday, but also spoke of a “successful first half of the year” in view of the challenging market environment.

In the period from January to June, the consolidated result fell to almost 2.9 billion euros. The profit in the second quarter fell even more sharply than in the first quarter. For comparison: Halfway through 2022, 8.65 billion euros were booked, after 2.72 billion euros in the first half of 2021, which was also very profitable.

