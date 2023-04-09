BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil wants to improve the working conditions of parcel couriers: They should no longer carry parcels weighing more than 20 kilograms alone. “Parcels that weigh more than 20 kilograms will have to be delivered by two people in the future,” the SPD politician told the “Bild am Sonntag”. “This is about the health of people who make our everyday lives easier with their work and keep the country running.”

Heil warned that many parcel carriers would get herniated discs. “That’s why I want to enforce that packages that weigh more than 20 kilograms no longer have to be carried by one person alone.” The Verdi service union had also called for such a weight limit.