Joint checks in the City of the Cima. Lack of hygienic requirements: the activity of the Safari Club in via Manin suspended, eight reported for illegal occupation of a property

CONEGLIANO. Following the recent episodes of social deviance and petty crime, an extraordinary patrolling service was set up by the Treviso Police Headquarters which saw the co-presence of the State Police, Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza and Local Police and the participation of the Fire Brigade. and the health authority of the Marca Trevigiana, performed on the evening of Thursday 25 August.

Numerous checks have been arranged, with checks by the administrative police in various areas of the city, in particular Via Manin, where there had been reports of residents: about twenty foreign citizens have been identified, of which 8 will be deferred for illegal occupation of a property in two raised floors. A well-known club in Via Manin, the Safari Club, was subjected to control: the owner was notified of the suspension of the activity by the technical staff of the prevention of the Ulss for various irregularities and absence of health and hygiene requirements in the administration activity.

The immigration office is examining the position of some immigrants with regard to their position on the national territory and investigations are underway on rent and illegal payments. Aspects of viability with regard to electrical and water systems and structural profiles, sewage systems and waste disposal found in the courtyard will be reported by the various competent bodies to the Municipality of Conegliano, also for the purpose of restoring the closures of the building.

With the Padua anti-drug canine unit various patrols were carried out both at abandoned buildings and disused houses in Via Manin and during the activity narcotic substances such as marijuana were seized. Other checks were carried out at public places in the city center in Piazzale Zoppas, Corte delle Rose and the anti-drug dog “Tarol” also inspected flower beds and piazzale del Biscione, as well as the areas of the station, Corte delle Rose and underground parking. Following checks on roads and parking lots, a Nigerian citizen was caught driving (while he was at Mc Donald’s for take-out) in possession of a false license (with seizure of the vehicle and referral for false material and use of false document).