ROUNDUP: Putin insults Zelenskyj – ‘Shame on the Jewish people’

ST. PETERSBURG (dpa-AFX) – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin insulted the Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyj at the economic forum in St. Petersburg. “I have many Jewish friends since I was a child. They say: ‘Zelenskyj is not a Jew. It’s a shame for the Jewish people,” Putin said on Friday in the Russian Baltic Sea metropolis. He earned applause for this statement from the audience, which included many politicians loyal to the Kremlin and the heads of several Ukrainian territories annexed in violation of international law.

Moscow repeatedly justifies its war of aggression against the neighboring country with the propaganda claim that Ukraine must be rid of alleged “neo-Nazis”. Such statements also cause great horror internationally because Zelenskyj is of Jewish descent. It has also been proven that Holocaust survivors were among the many thousands of victims of Russian attacks in Ukraine. In view of the worst atrocities, such as the murder of hundreds of civilians in Bucha, there is repeated talk of a Russian “genocide” against the Ukrainian people.

In Ukraine, Chief Rabbi Mosche Asman countered Putin’s statements: “Personally, I can say that I’m proud of President Zelenskyy, that he didn’t flee and is doing everything to protect the Ukrainian people,” Asman told the Unian agency. “I think the whole world is proud of him.”

Moscow tirelessly wrongly claims that the neo-Nazi leadership in Kiev is in the tradition of the Ukrainian nationalist Stepan Bandera (1909-59). Historians accuse him of collaborating with the Nazis and sharing responsibility for the murder of Poles and Jews in World War II. Putin even had a several-minute propaganda film on World War II shown at the Economic Forum, which was limited exclusively to atrocities committed by Bandera supporters./haw/DP/mis

