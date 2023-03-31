LONDON (dpa-AFX) – In the dispute over higher wages, security staff at London’s Heathrow Airport went on a ten-day strike on Friday. 1,400 members of the Unite union want to strike until April 10, the British news agency PA reported on Thursday evening.

The employer Heathrow Airport Limited (HAL) did not submit a higher offer, the union justified the decision shortly before the start of the Easter holidays. “Heathrow can afford to pay its employees a decent wage,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham. The union assumes severe delays and disabilities for passengers.