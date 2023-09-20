ROUNDUP/Stocks New York Conclusion: Fed interest rate forecasts push prices into the red

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The New York stock exchanges ultimately reacted clearly negatively to statements from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The leading index, the Dow Jones Industrial, performed best, slipping by just 0.22 percent to 34,440.88 points. The market-wide S&P 500 meanwhile lost 0.94 percent to 4402.20 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100, which was already weak, fell by 1.46 percent to 14,969.92 points. Technology stocks are considered particularly interest rate sensitive.

As widely expected, the American monetary authorities left the key interest rate unchanged. However, their new forecasts indicate that there could be another interest rate increase this year and that interest rates could also be higher next year than previously assumed. For 2024, the Fed expects fewer interest rate cuts than before. Instead of four reductions in the key interest rate, two cuts are now forecast. At the same time, it now expects significantly higher economic growth in 2023 than three months ago.

Short

Base price €15,943.30

Hebel 14,98

Ask 0,95

To the product

Long

Base price €14,100.00

Hebel 14,98

Ask 9,50

To the product

You can obtain the base prospectus as well as the final conditions and the key information sheets by clicking on the disclaimer document. Also note the further information about this advertisement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

