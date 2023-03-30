BRASÍLIA (dpa-AFX) – Volkswagen do Brasil left the negotiating table in a hearing on possible slave labor on a subsidiary’s Amazon farm in the 1970s and 80s, according to the Brazilian public prosecutor’s office. The company said it was not interested in signing an agreement with the prosecuting authority responsible for labor law, the authority said in a statement in Brasília on Wednesday (local time). In Germany, such an agreement roughly corresponds to a pre-trial agreement.

Prosecutors deplored Volkswagen’s stance, which contradicted the company’s commitment to the country and human rights. She announced that she would take all judicial and extrajudicial measures necessary for effective reparation of the damage allegedly caused by the company.