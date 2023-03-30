Home News ROUNDUP: VW rejects agreement on possible slave labor in Brazil
News

ROUNDUP: VW rejects agreement on possible slave labor in Brazil

by admin
ROUNDUP: VW rejects agreement on possible slave labor in Brazil

BRASÍLIA (dpa-AFX) – Volkswagen do Brasil left the negotiating table in a hearing on possible slave labor on a subsidiary’s Amazon farm in the 1970s and 80s, according to the Brazilian public prosecutor’s office. The company said it was not interested in signing an agreement with the prosecuting authority responsible for labor law, the authority said in a statement in Brasília on Wednesday (local time). In Germany, such an agreement roughly corresponds to a pre-trial agreement.

Prosecutors deplored Volkswagen’s stance, which contradicted the company’s commitment to the country and human rights. She announced that she would take all judicial and extrajudicial measures necessary for effective reparation of the damage allegedly caused by the company.

The base prospectus as well as the final terms and the basic information sheets can be obtained by clicking on the disclaimer document. Also note the further hints to this advertisement.

See also  Welcoming the New Year, Climbing to the Heights, Promoting Health, Striving for the Future (Fitness New Vision)

You may also like

Käßmann sees reservations about arms deliveries

83 pieces of Wistron’s all-selling experts reveal the...

Ultra Air suspends operations in Colombia

Fujian promotes youth employment and entrepreneurship through multiple...

EQS-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Z –...

The dollar is rising as fears of a...

Students reportedly intoxicated with marijuana cupcakes

TSV Hirschau celebrated its 100th anniversary

The American ambassador is exposed to a traffic...

Dissidents free 4 Venezuelans held in Arauca

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy