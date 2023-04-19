Route 202 bus is consumed by flames on the Pan-American highway – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

A unit of route 202 that makes its way from Ahuachapán to San Salvador and vice versa, caught fire this Wednesday on the Pan-American highway, at the height of the San Andrés, Ciudad Arce, La Libertad detour.

According to the police report, the incident only left material damage and no injuries were reported.

Faced with the emergency call, the police officers arrived at the scene to provide attention to the emergency and to expedite the flow of vehicles.

At the moment, the authorities have enabled only one lane of this section so that the firefighters can carry out the cooling work without inconvenience, likewise, to avoid congestion, they ask the population to look for alternate routes.

The items will remain in place until the pass is fully enabled.