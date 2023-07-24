Route educational reform | The New Century

*Avoid ideology and anachronism

Education appears as one of the key sectors at the start of the second legislature. In fact, the Ministry of the branch has already put on the table the first versions of the projects that it intends to file in Congress.

The first is a statutory law proposal that seeks to regulate education as a fundamental right, even no longer between the ages of 5 and 18, as indicated by the constitutional mandate, but from 3 to university studies. The primary objective is to harmonize the system with international human rights and sustainable development standards. For this, it proposes to strengthen all levels of instruction, from preschool education, basic education and the coordination of the middle school with higher studies. All this with additional strategies for adults, inmates and ethnic communities. Finally, it is proposed to create, as an optional element, a kind of grade twelve that allows a better articulation between the bachelor and the universities.

The other legislative bet refers to the reform of Law 30 of 1992, which regulates everything related to higher education. Here we seek to adjust many aspects related to the financing of the public university, university welfare, interculturality, autonomy and the role of quality, inspection and surveillance in this academic instance.

The idea of ​​the Ministry is that these two articles begin to be analyzed by different sectors of the country in order to build the version that best suits the realities required by the educational system in our country.

It is no secret to anyone that there are many deficiencies, not only in coverage but, above all, in terms of the quality of the instruction provided in Colombia. The poor performance of students in our country in international standardized tests shows that there are lags in natural sciences, mathematics and critical reading. Likewise, the gaps between education in rural and urban areas are very large, as well as between public and private institutions. As if that were not enough, the opposition of the unions of the official sector to the mechanisms to evaluate the teaching quality and to establish routes for a greater pedagogical update and qualification of the teaching human talent is well known.

This newspaper has been consulting various experts in the education sector on what should be the priorities of the reform. For some university rectors and academic centers, the first thing to avoid is that the modifications end up imbued with a dangerous leftist and anachronistic ideologization, which has already happened with other key projects of this Government. There is also a need to ensure that the adjustments are not inclined to impose a nationalization of the system that limits the participation and dynamism of institutions and private initiative, whose role has been decisive in raising the quality of academic training at all levels in our country.

The thesis of moving from education as a public service to a fundamental right has many implications. It is clear that academic freedom and university autonomy must be preserved, but likewise new powers of co-governance and student participation in the administration and decision-making of higher education cloisters cannot be allowed to end up immobilizing the institutions. The union roles have to be balanced and the mechanisms for the access, permanence and graduation of the students cannot affect the academic quality itself. It is also understood that Colombia requires a more demanding system in terms of teacher evaluation, strengthening institutional accreditation schemes. It is also imperative to increase support mechanisms for specializations, master’s degrees, and doctorates in our country and abroad. Not a few experts recommend a more efficient and natural articulation between academic offer and labor market requirements. Finally, the irruption of artificial intelligence and other technological advances must be routed to take advantage of all their potential and avoid, incidentally, the harmful effects of their misuse by teachers and students.

As can be seen, it is clear that the country needs to modernize the educational system. This is a matter of high importance that cannot be hurried by political or governmental urgency. Even less infected with ideological impulses. Regulating the fundamental right to education and reforming the regulatory framework for higher education is a matter that must be analyzed seriously, objectively and by listening to all sectors. That is the great challenge of the projects presented this week. If this direction is not followed, the risk to which present and future generations would be exposed would be very high.

