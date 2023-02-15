Yesterday, February 14, Valentine’s Day, various mobilizations were held in Cali in favor of the reforms of the National Government.

Today, Wednesday, February 15, the opposition of the president, Gustavo Petro, also called for a “Great March” to expose their disagreement with the decisions and proposals of the Colombian president.

Thus, two days of demonstrations in the capital of Valle are being completed, in which the two government positions took to the streets of Cali to express their support and disagreement with the Government.

This call is scheduled so that at 10:00 in the morning the protesters are at the following points:

• Bogota: National Park

• Santa Marta: Camellón square

• Cartagena: Ridge of the Martyrs

• Pereira: Dosquebradas Viaduct

• Cali: Pan American Park

• Medellín: Eastern Avenue with the Beach

• Barranquilla: Squares of Peace

Who leads the opposition march?

Multiple political sectors, unions and citizens who are against the proposals put forward by the current administration, budgeted to go out to march in different parts of the country.

The mobilizations, which are scheduled for today, February 15, have been led by members of the Democratic Center such as House Representative Miguel Polo Polo, who through his social networks invited citizens to mobilize against what he called the ” Petroreformas”.

