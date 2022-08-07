He takes a bath at night with his friends and disappears, the rescuers find him alive nine hours later. It happened in Porto Tolle (Rovigo) in the early hours of today. The protagonist is a 29-year-old local youth, Mattia Veronese, who at one in the morning had decided to swim with four friends by entering the water from the beach of Barricata. Unlike the others, however, he did not return, so the friends gave the alarm and the searches began by the Port Authority of Chioggia (Venice) and the Fire Brigade.

Found 5 km away

The find, five kilometers south, is about ten o’clock this morning. The missing man had clung to the rocks off the coast of Santa Giulia. He was isolated for almost nine hours, then he was transported to the hospital in Chioggia for tests.

The “Drago 149” helicopter of the Fire Brigade found the bather in Gorino di Goro. Under shock but conscious, the 29-year-old was hoisted with the winch on board the helicopter and transported to Chioggia.

Difficult searches

The firefighters intervened from Adria (Rovigo) with the divers from Vicenza and the Sapr specialists; searches were made difficult by very high waves. In support of the Port Authority and a SAR helicopter of the Italian Air Force, which flew over the area for over two hours, from 5.00 to 7.00.

Mom: “He told me ‘I got by'”

The 29-year-old’s mother, Loretta Grandi, was able to meet her son in the hospital shortly after 1pm: “She told me ‘I did it, I got by myself’. He has minor injuries, he is very tired, he has I drank a lot of sea water. I talked to him, he told me about the adventure. He took two steps and found the wave that took him out to sea. Then he arrived on the rocks and stayed there until six in the morning , he tried to walk but there was mud. He could see the lights, the helicopter and the drone but he couldn’t make himself heard. keep in observation “.