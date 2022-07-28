Pieces of the human body were found in the waters of the Adigetto canal, a watercourse that detaches from the Adige and is used for irrigation, in the province of Rovigo, after a leg was discovered this morning in a sluice, in Villanova del Ghebbo. A few kilometers further upstream, under a bridge in Lendinara, in the afternoon, the trunk and head of a white-skinned man were found inside a garbage bag. The carabinieri then returned to Villanova a little later, where the two arms were found in a sack.

The first find: the left leg

The first discovery took place in the morning in the territory of Villanova del Ghebbo, near a lock that blocks the water of the canal. The technicians of the Adige Po reclamation consortium discovered a left leg, of a white-skinned person. Thus the alarm went off to the Carabinieri, who arrived on the spot together with the coroner, for a first reconnaissance of the find. The limb was in such a condition that we did not think it had been in the water for a long time.

Researches and the rest of the body

At this point the military continued their patrols along the Adigetto auction, and so in the following hours the other discoveries arrived. A few kilometers further upstream from Villanova, under a bridge in Lendinara, in the afternoon, a black garbage bag emerged. Inside were a man’s torso and head. The carabinieri then returned to Villanova a little later, where the two arms were found in another garbage bag. For the reconstruction of the body but only the second leg.

The murder file

A chilling discovery, which took place in two stages, and which led the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rovigo to open an investigation file for the hypothesis of the crime of murder and ordered the tests to trace the identity of the victim. To give the alarm were the technicians of the reclamation consortium who warned the carabinieri. The coroner confirmed that these are human limbs in the water not for long.

In March a similar case in the Milanese area

Last March Carol Maltesi, 26, porn actress aka Charlotte Angie, was killed and torn to pieces by her ex-boyfriend and neighbor in Borno, a town in the Milan area. Her body was found in black sacks in Val Camonica. To confess to murder and corpse concealment, Davide Fontanabank employee of Rescaldina.

The corpse of a woman in a bag also found in Rovigo in April

The story brings to mind a similar macabre finding of a corpse, found headless on 4 April last on the bank of the Po in Occhiobello (Rovigo), in a black bag. On that occasion it was believed that the body was that of a young woman, whose clothes had also been found. The identity of the victim, however, has never been ascertained so far.