CANDIA CANAVESE. The Italian championship for rowing companies scheduled in Candia Canavese from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 September will be held, despite the lowering of the waters of the lake basin, which fell by one and a half meters. The reassurance comes from the mayor Mario Mottino, who had immediately informed the Italian rowing federation. «The companies will have to provide at their own expense – explains Mottino – to move the piers and to build gangways where the shallow water does not allow the mooring of the crews. However, the “8 con” crews, which are the largest ones, will not be able to participate. Nor can athletes with disabilities compete. In any case, the Fic has ensured that the championship will take place in the best possible way ».

As is well known, Lake Candia records a continuous lowering of the average water level, which has now dropped by one and a half meters. «For the moment we have managed to stop the emergency. But a solution must be found – insists Mottino -. Going forward at this rate, the races will no longer be possible ». Not to mention the damage to the lake ecosystem. The cause is linked not only to drought, but to the controversial issue of the swamp bulkheads. The canal that connects the marsh area to the lake is dry. And this caused a death of fish, while other erratic boulders emerged in two points of the lake, evidence of its morainic origin. Among these is the famous “pear”, which was a reference point for skilled swimmers of the early 60s who dived to see it. “Surely the long period of drought – the mayor recalls – played an important role, but the lake of morainic origin, it is fed by underground springs where water is not lacking. Therefore the lowering of the level is also due to inappropriate choices by the current park managers (the Metropolitan City of Turin, ed.) ». Mottino refers to the old question of the project of creating a unique wet environment between the swamp area and the lake by eliminating the bulkheads. «The lowering of the water level which falls by 2 centimeters a day – continues Mottino in his reasoning – is a symptom of his poor health, due to several contributing causes that are changing its characteristics. If no action is taken, the risk is that of environmental damage to the lake ecosystem. But also economic for rowing activities and the economy linked to tourism. One of the unfavorable elements is certainly linked to the global warming due to the Greenhouse effect. Then there are local factors due to the excessive anthropization around the lake, which should be monitored. We must not forget that Lake Candia, immersed in a park of almost 350 hectares, is included among the sites of Community interest under the European Union’s Habitats Directive ». The lake has a surface of 1.5 km and an average depth dropped to 4.7 meters, compared to 6 of twenty years ago, when rowing competitions of international level were held on the stretch of water. –