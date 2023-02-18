Controversy over the appointment of Sebastián Guanumen, new consul in Chile



Sebastián Guanumen is now the new Colombian consul in Chilehis appointment has remained in the eye of public opinion after the controversy that led him to recognition in Colombia became known due to the way in which, as an adviser to the Gustavo Petro campaign, he decided to launch a strategy in which according to him “the ethical line had to be crossed”this due to the movements of the campaigns against the other candidates for the presidency.

Guanumen has been appointed to the high diplomatic post with which he will come to Santiago de Chile to begin fulfilling functions as guided by the Petro presidency and its foreign policy relations.

It should be remembered that the Petrovideos scandal, whose main protagonist was Sebastián Guanumen, came to light a few weeks after the second round of elections between Gustavo Petro and the engineer Rodolfo Hernández, the great surprise of these elections and who He surpassed other candidates with a longer career such as Sergio Fajardo, Federico ‘Fico’ Gutierrez and David Barguil.

In the videos that were made public, the team of the Historical Pact is observed outlining the guidelines of the Gustavo Petro campaignwho question whether among its members there is any ethical or religious impediment that creates conflicts between them.

“The objective of this group is not to do things for the official campaign, but to work the entire defense and attack sideline. And that means we have to defend and attack. And that means that surely the ethical line is going to run a bit but we cannot not attack and not defend ourselves”, Sebastián Guanumen is heard saying.

Sebastián Guanumen, currently directed the digital strategy of Gustavo Petro’s campaign, and for what to date he was already appointed to the position of Colombian consul in Chile in decree 0214 of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva . This despite the fact that the man does not have diplomatic experience.