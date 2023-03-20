Home News Roy Barreras asks to save only one thing from the political reform
News

Roy Barreras asks to save only one thing from the political reform

by admin
Roy Barreras asks to save only one thing from the political reform

There have been many voices that have raised the alarm for alleged monkeys within the political reform that leads the National Government in its legislative process within the Congress of the Republic.

As well as Catherine Juvinao and Jennifer Pedraza, now it was former senator Gustavo Bolívar who attacked the modifications and even requested to withdraw it from its process.

“If there are no longer closed lists, nor gender parity, nor 100% State financing, but The turncoat continues and the monkey of the legislative-executive revolving door appears and the automatic re-election of the current congressmen, the Political Reform no longer has a reason to exist”, explained the also possible candidate for mayor of Bogotá.

Recently the president of Congress Roy Barreras appeared on his Twitter account talking about it to ask that only one thing be saved in the proposed political reform:

“Help us move forward in the implementation of point 2 of the Peace Agreement with just one thing: The closed list. Let’s eliminate everything else. Transitions happen step by step. Let’s not lose this opportunity to move forward. Leaving everything the same is leaving the system open clientele,” said the Congressman.

See also  Petro confirms that he gave the order not to intervene militarily in Caguan

You may also like

Three-year plan for information technology in the PA:...

Martin Mojžiš: Tatra Tiger 5 | Opinions |...

Vereda La Mojarra was left incommunicado

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs...

Avalanche above Courmayeur: two skiers missing

First bank started regular investing in ETF funds

Alert due to decreased air capacity for drug...

the away match in Bologna ends 3-1 [notiziediprato.it]

Barcelona achieves its 100th victory after beating Real...

Foreign friends “Go Jiangsu” walked into Wuxi to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy