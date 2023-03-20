There have been many voices that have raised the alarm for alleged monkeys within the political reform that leads the National Government in its legislative process within the Congress of the Republic.

As well as Catherine Juvinao and Jennifer Pedraza, now it was former senator Gustavo Bolívar who attacked the modifications and even requested to withdraw it from its process.

“If there are no longer closed lists, nor gender parity, nor 100% State financing, but The turncoat continues and the monkey of the legislative-executive revolving door appears and the automatic re-election of the current congressmen, the Political Reform no longer has a reason to exist”, explained the also possible candidate for mayor of Bogotá.

Recently the president of Congress Roy Barreras appeared on his Twitter account talking about it to ask that only one thing be saved in the proposed political reform:

“Help us move forward in the implementation of point 2 of the Peace Agreement with just one thing: The closed list. Let’s eliminate everything else. Transitions happen step by step. Let’s not lose this opportunity to move forward. Leaving everything the same is leaving the system open clientele,” said the Congressman.