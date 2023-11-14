Roy Barreras clarifies rumor about whether he will be a minister of the Petro government

However, it should be noted that in the conversation with journalists never flatly denies the option that he could manage a portfolio that, in addition to defense, the Ministry of the Interior is mentioned.

On the other hand, he assured that his visit to the country is due to an agenda that consists of meetings with ministers to promote synergy between the work carried out in London and the political direction of Colombia.

Among the points that he explained would be discussed in these meetings, they highlight the importance of foreign investment in Colombia and the incentive of the country as an attractive tourist destination for the English.

On the other hand, he assured that the insistence on foreign investment will be focused on “lhe first world countries that have contaminated he posesinvest in the salvation of the Amazon and in the Colombian energy transition.”

It is worth clarifying that, as the Colombian diplomat explains, the visit to the country, in addition to having the objective of meeting with ministers, He would be responding to a direct call from President Petro.

Finally, it is important to clarify that during the conversation with journalists He never gave a certain answer to whether he would have been offered a portfolio within the government. central in the capital of the country.

Furthermore, he implied that I would be willing to accept the leadership of any portfolio if the president ever offers it. However, he stressed that, for now, his mission remained on European soil.

At the end of the conversation, he assured that during his stay in Colombia I would be attentive to the process of social reforms that are debated in the different commissions of the Congress of the Republic.

