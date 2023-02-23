Home News Roy Barreras confirms improvement in his state of health
Roy Barreras confirms improvement in his state of health

Roy Barreras confirms improvement in his state of health

On October 3, 2022, the current president of the Senate, Roy Barreras, was diagnosed with cancer. A disease to which Barreras put a kind attitude and has faced rigorously and with the best of spirits.

“The Santa Fe Foundation, upon request and authorization from the President of Congress, Senator Roy Barreras Montealegre, informs public opinion that in a routine check-up carried out last week, a lesion was found that has been confirmed by pathology studies as an adenocarcinoma. lower digestive tract, for which a multidisciplinary treatment is required. The medical team of the Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation, at the request of the president of Congress, will take charge of the comprehensive treatment,” read the text issued by the health institution at that time.

After several months in treatment, on February 22 the President of the Senate confirmed that his state of health has improved remarkably. According to the last medical part in this regard, a 90% decrease in the tumor found in the senator’s body was found.

“I have shared with you, as is my duty, the “bad news” of cancer, today I share the good news. Thanks to the radiotherapy and chemotherapy and the care of the doctors, the tumor has decreased by 90%! Happy day this in that we are getting rid of evil”, Barreras said through a tweet.

