Roy Barreras does not want to know more about politics and will not appeal impeachment

The failure of state council that cost him his seat in the Senate Roy Barreras will not be appealed by the until recently parliamentary bishop of the government of Gustavo Petro.

From Cali, Barreras ruled out appealing the decision, since, among other things, a resignation was already contemplated, mainly, apparently, to take care of his health.

He also said that he will not seek any popular election position during the regional elections and that his political priority is his party: the Peace Force.

Why was the seat of Roy Barreras annulled?

Last Thursday the Council of State confirmed the annulment of the election of Senator Roy Barreras due to double militancy, this with a presentation by magistrate Pedro Pablo Vanegas. The decision was made from the Fifth Section, which determined that the current president of Congress would have breached the constitutional duty to resign his seat 12 months before the deadline to register for the 2022-2026 elections.

“The Fifth Section analyzed the constitutional norms applicable to the matter and the precedents of the Corporation, and determined that with Legislative Acts 01 of 2003 and 2009, the constituent sought to strengthen the bench system and the discipline of party members Furthermore, it was specified that the expulsion of the defendant from the Party of the ‘U’did not exempt him from his duty to resign from the seat, within the constitutionally established term,” explained the Council of State.

Roy Barreras’ response to the annulment of his election

“Falled in combat. Judicial rulings are respected even if they seem unfair to me. I will continue to fulfill my duty until notified. I will immediately file a guardianship to restore the rights of my constituents. They anticipated my medical retirement announced 6 months ago a few days I’ll be back. Colombia will continue to count on me.”Barreras said through his social networks.

Can Roy Barreras continue in his position?

According to experts, the president of the Senate may file a guardianship to appeal what was decided by the Council of State. However, the actions derived from this decision cannot be stopped, consequently, when the official notification arrives, Barreras must suspend his activities in the Legislature.