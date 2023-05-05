Roy Barreras paving his way to the Presidency?

The phrase with which Roy Barreras opens a range of interpretations

“Colombia will continue to count on me” is the final line of Roy Barreras’s tweet, which opens up a range of possibilities for his future political participation. In an interview with Caracol Radio, Barreras clarified that he hopes that the guardianship filed fulfills his intention and can recover his seat, however, he also said that if it is denied, he will have more scenarios to “lock for Colombia.”

“I hope that when I return from my surgical intervention, this is resolved and we can know from which scenario I will be contributing to the country (…) In the same way, there are several scenarios where I can work if my return to the Senate is negative, there are a party that is the Peace Force that requires me to prepare the next elections. There is a task for this community that will be present in the October and 2026 elections,” Barreras told the radio outlet.

The foregoing shows that the president of the Senate, notified until today, has no plans to retire from the political scene, on the contrary, he is looking forward to the political work that he must concentrate for his party, this, with a view to the 2026 elections, where it is speculated and very surely he will present himself as a candidate for the presidency.

The latter, if the definitive annulment to Congress is confirmed, will result in a total effort in time and dedication to convert the political party into a strong group for the elections, before this, the paving of a presidential campaign would be verified.