Roy Barreras says goodbye to the Senate

Facing the regional elections in October, the outgoing president of Congress declared that “he is not going to deviate from the path” and will not run for the position of mayor of Bogotá as some predicted.

Roy Barreras, whose election was annulled by the Council of State for double militancy, cleared up any doubts on Tuesday about his potential candidacy for mayor of Bogotá in what he described as his “last press conference” in front of Congress. He also categorically denied that he would seek any elected office in the elections scheduled for next October.

In addition, Barreras denied the rumors that he would join the ministerial cabinet of President Gustavo Petro. He insisted that he instead devote his attention to his cancer treatment, for which he received a diagnosis in October 2022.

“I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who suggested that I run for regional office. I will not deviate from my course and I will not run for office in the October elections, be it mayor of Bogotá or any other position. “Since the ministerial cabinet is the responsibility of the president, I am not going to be part of that either. I’ve heard all kinds of rumors in the last few days. The congressman said that the only option left was to be proposed.

Roy Barreras assures that as of this Thursday, May 18, the decision of the Council of State to annul his election will be executed and that Miguel Ángel Pinto of the Liberal Party, who currently serves as first vice president, will be in charge of making the election on who he will succeed him as president and will hold office until July 20.

Barreras acknowledged that since ordinary legislative sessions end on June 20, the government must convene additional sessions of congress to complete some of its reforms. It is then expected that the following Monday May 22 or Tuesday May 23 will be the date of the next election of the new president of the Senate.

Although Barreras did not deny that he is campaigning for the 2026 presidential elections; he limited his comments to the irresponsible statement that anyone considering running for the House of Nariño at this time, with more than three years left in the current administration, is being reckless.

In order for “the government of change” to triumph and the social reforms suggested by the Head of State to be implemented, the president of the outgoing Senate urged “containment and moderation”, as well as to avoid radicalism.

“That is what I am going to dedicate myself to, to accompany an invitation that we made to the Colombian people in the face of change, and it is a responsibility that this change goes ahead. I am also going to commit myself to recover, I will need a few months to complete my medical care and recover from the surgery, then he said: “I will return with all the strength that God and the doctors give me to help this nation.”

In addition, Barreras took advantage of the occasion to slap those responsible for the slowness of some reforms and projects that have not been discussed in Congress on the wrists, stating that “the projects that were not approved were because they were presented late. The truth is that three of them, which are the most significant from a social point of view – health, pensions and work – have not even had a first debate because some ministerial portfolios took months to establish the reforms.

After serving in Congress for 17 years, he explained in his conclusion: “I will continue to try resuscitation maneuvers in the governing coalition.”