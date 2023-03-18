The president of the Senate and supporter of the national government of Gustavo Petro, delivered statements in the middle of his speech at the governors’ summit that takes place in Armenia. In his speech, he stated that he is in favor of the peace policies for which the head of state works, but these actions must be accompanied by security guarantees, which have been lost in the first months of the first left-wing government in the country.

“There is no peace without control of the territory. The noble hand, outstretched by President Petro for total peace, must be accompanied with a steady hand and a great security policy that regains control of the territory,” Barreras said in front of the 32 governors who attended the event.

In addition, he reiterated the need for much stricter security measures to be implemented in the country given the refusal of several illegal armed groups to reach an agreement to establish a definitive bilateral ceasefire, at least while the national government progress with peace negotiations with each of them.

The senator assured that values ​​and respect for the authorities must be a priority in any intention of peace, “the public force can neither be replaced, nor frozen, nor quartered. It has to be in the territory persecuting those who do not choose total peace”, asserted the president of the legislative branch.

For his part, the governor of Sucre, Héctor Olimpo Espinosa Oliver, added that “such a ceasefire and hostilities does not exist”, with reference to the supposed advances in this item, within the framework of Total Peace. In his region, he denounced that violence has increased and the situation is worrying in terms of security.

“We have the same dynamics of violence in the Caribbean region and we are desperate with this Clan del Golfo issue. Such a ceasefire and hostilities does not exist, the violence is increasing and we are under enormous pressure due to the growth in the availability of drugs in the international and domestic drug trafficking market, today there are 300,000 hectares, when in 2010 we had 50,000 and currently there are about 4.5 harvests per year,” said the governor of Sucre

Another of the departments that has denounced the increase in violent acts was Meta, since in this region there is a presence of various actors in the armed conflict, who have increased their criminal actions.

The governor of the department, Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, took advantage of his space to denounce these actions, which have been perpetrated mostly by dissidents of the former Farc guerrilla.

“In Meta, in the south of the department, we have serious concerns about the Farc dissidents who are acting without God or law. They have reintroduced kidnappings, they are recruiting minors, they force peasants and community action boards to participate in the calls they make,” Zuluaga said.

In addition, he regretted that the advances in terms of security and violence have been lost in the last months of 2022 and the first months of 2023, especially due to the amount of war material found in this territory.

“In Meta, a long time ago there was no talk of antipersonnel mines and the public forces have seized a lot of material from antipersonnel mines. In other words, they are burying antipersonnel mines again. Extortion has quintupled. In other words, the FARC dissidents are not fulfilling the purpose they committed to with the national government”, denounced the president of the department. with Infobae

