Roy Barreras on ‘Total Peace’ and the ELN

Regarding the negotiations with the ELN, Roy Barreras believes that this is the last chance for this insurgency to achieve peacealthough this does have associated challenges such as determining ways of political participation that are really incidents (and that will be delimited in the framework of the dialogues with the government).

“During these decades, what the ELN has left in Colombia is a trail of terror, fear, death, of widows. But for the first time in the history of that organization, they find themselves with a progressive leftist government, also chaired by someone who was in the insurgency, convinced of peace, and it is the historic opportunity that the ELN has to justify their flags by becoming builders peace,” said the senator.

However, Roy Barreras thinks very differently about negotiations with drug trafficking organizations such as the Clan del Golfo, with whom in his opinion “peace agreements are not made, but are submitted to justice.” Therefore, the path in which he believes is precisely the process of a law submitting to justice that opens the door for this, a process in which his role within Congress would be key.

The challenge is, according to Roy, to do it in a transparent and respectful way towards the public, not sending the message that “a few drug dealers are going to be released without any guarantee”. This position led him to be against the request to lift the arrest warrants against various criminals from the Clan del Golfo and the Pachenca in the midst of exploratory peace talks.

In all this and more will be Roy Barreras, at the head of the Senate, apparently with the same energy that has led him to call sessions until dawn or to deliver lunch to each of the senators so that they can continue debating freely. At this moment, despite his health complications, he claims to be active and ready for a new round with the health reform, the labor, pension, and political reforms, among others that he considers part of the “social package.” of the government.