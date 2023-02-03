Home News Roy Barreras talks about what is coming for Congress in 2023
News

Roy Barreras talks about what is coming for Congress in 2023

by admin
Roy Barreras talks about what is coming for Congress in 2023

Roy Barreras on ‘Total Peace’ and the ELN

Regarding the negotiations with the ELN, Roy Barreras believes that this is the last chance for this insurgency to achieve peacealthough this does have associated challenges such as determining ways of political participation that are really incidents (and that will be delimited in the framework of the dialogues with the government).

During these decades, what the ELN has left in Colombia is a trail of terror, fear, death, of widows. But for the first time in the history of that organization, they find themselves with a progressive leftist government, also chaired by someone who was in the insurgency, convinced of peace, and it is the historic opportunity that the ELN has to justify their flags by becoming builders peace,” said the senator.

However, Roy Barreras thinks very differently about negotiations with drug trafficking organizations such as the Clan del Golfo, with whom in his opinion “peace agreements are not made, but are submitted to justice.” Therefore, the path in which he believes is precisely the process of a law submitting to justice that opens the door for this, a process in which his role within Congress would be key.

The challenge is, according to Roy, to do it in a transparent and respectful way towards the public, not sending the message that “a few drug dealers are going to be released without any guarantee”. This position led him to be against the request to lift the arrest warrants against various criminals from the Clan del Golfo and the Pachenca in the midst of exploratory peace talks.

See also  Death Pantani, new investigations at the request of mother Tonina: the taxi driver who accompanied two escorts was questioned

In all this and more will be Roy Barreras, at the head of the Senate, apparently with the same energy that has led him to call sessions until dawn or to deliver lunch to each of the senators so that they can continue debating freely. At this moment, despite his health complications, he claims to be active and ready for a new round with the health reform, the labor, pension, and political reforms, among others that he considers part of the “social package.” of the government.

You may also like

Governor of Arauca advanced first meeting with deputies...

Ranchería Dam, to get back on track

Authorities investigate homicides on farm

Development plan in Dosquebradas, is 68% complete

Old urn of Banco Bananero del Magdalena found...

Former Secretary General of Neiva will be investigated...

Damage, much damage! | The New Century

In the Francisco Javier neighborhood, a man was...

Villavicencio will have a day without a car...

Atlético Nacional executives receive death threats with pamphlets

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy