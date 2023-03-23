That’s how it is. Tearing the pages of the project, the president of the Senate Roy Barreras, this Thursday asked President Gustavo Petro and his Interior Minister, Alfonso Prada, to withdraw the initiative.

Previously, President Gustavo Petro sentenced the fate of the Political Reform, chirping:

“I think that in the political reform there is no progressive issue left. Without closed lists and zippers, that is to say that allow equal seats for men and women and without state financing of the campaigns, the reform does not contribute to an advance in the quality of politics.

The comment was made by the head of state when replying to a statement from the Historical Pact bench with the request to the president to file the initiative and proceed to develop a new proposal “agreed with the different political actors.” with RSF

Related