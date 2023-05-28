Roy Barreras vitiated the election of the comptroller general to favor Petro: Jennifer Pedraza

On Thursday, May 25, the Council of State agreed with the representatives of the Chamber for the Dignity party, Jennifer Pedraza, and Cristian Avendaño, of Alianza Verde, by pointing out to the high court that the election of the Comptroller General of the Nation , Carlos Hernán Rodríguez, was flawed by bad procedures.

“They looked at us and laughed at us and sent their lawyers to tell us that we were not right at all, that we should read the Constitution, when it was very clear that putting a score on the interview to inflate a candidate close to the Government in the election of the comptroller was to vitiate the process,” Pedraza told W Radio.

In this case, for the representative to the House, Jennifer Pedraza, there was only one culprit and it was the former president of the Senate, Roy Barreras.

“The Council of State agrees with us by annulling the election of the Comptroller General, Carlos Hernán Rodríguez, and confirms what we have always said: Roy Barreras corrupted the election so that Gustavo Petro could have a pocket comptroller. The change passes yes or yes through independent control bodies. The opposite is to replicate what we criticized so much from previous governments. We filed this lawsuit with Cristian Avendaño and the former representative Jorge Gómez Gallego, ”Pedraza wrote through his Twitter account.

The representative to the Chamber pointed out that she is very disappointed in President Gustavo Petro, since she voted for him in the presidential elections, but – according to her – the head of state fell into the same bad practices as his predecessors.

“The disappointing thing about this is that it is the same thing that previous governments have done. I voted for Petro in the second round in part because he promised change and what he does with these types of accents is to replicate the same thing that we have criticized previous governments, ”Pedraza told W Radio.

The other representative who accompanied this lawsuit to the high courts was congressman Cristian Avendaño, from the Alianza Verde party, who told that media outlet that “the process had multiple errors since the last Congress, which had left a list of eligible that did not comply with gender parity”.

“The list of eligible candidates had to be reconfigured, but Mr. Roy Barreras and the Board of Directors of the new Congress decided to adopt a procedure outside the law, because they included a new stage in the comptroller election process in which they conducted an interview to which they put a score, which generated an affectation on the entire list, ”said Avendaño.

Council of State annulled the election of Carlos Hernán Rodríguez as Comptroller General

Through an 82-page order, the Fifth Section of the Council of State declared on the afternoon of Thursday, May 25, the nullity of the election of Carlos Hernán Rodríguez as Comptroller General of the Republic for the period 2022-2026.

According to the ruling, in the process of his election there were several irregularities on the part of the Board of Directors of Congress corresponding to the criteria set during the initial call for the process.

For the high court, these were “unjustified and seriously varied the evaluation parameters of the participants, after the results of the knowledge tests and the evaluation of the resumes were already known, an activity carried out by the University Industrial de Santander, in the first phase of the election”.

In this sense, there were effects on the objectivity and legality of the procedure that was carried out for the election of Rodríguez as head of the Comptroller’s Office.

The Section of the court also specified that, although Congress alleged as support what was contemplated in judicial pronouncements derived from a tutelage action and a popular mechanism, only the formation of a second list of candidates to be elected was established and not a third, as occurred in the process that ended in the election of Rodríguez.

Therefore, the Fifth Section recalled that “in the context of popular actions, electoral decisions cannot be adopted due to the express prohibition of article 139 of the Code of Administrative Procedure and Administrative Litigation.”

In that order, the election of the comptroller was flawed "due to ignorance and violation of superior standards, specifically in relation to articles 126 of the Political Constitution, 21 of Law 5 of 1992, 6 and 9 of Law 1904 of 2018 ."

