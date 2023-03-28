The president of the Senate, Roy Barreras, has warned this Tuesday that, in the event that the Government fails to carry out reforms in the areas of health, pensions and work, the country could plunge again into a scenario of social unrest like the one experienced in 2021.

Thus, Barreras has warned that the fact that “extreme left” and “radical right” political personalities present the failure of political reforms as a good idea could lead to the construction of a narrative against the political system “and therefore the crowds must take to the streets to destroy everything”.

“In a delirious and irresponsible way they want the reforms to sink to generate another social outbreak, which would only inaugurate another long cycle of violence“, lamented the president of the Colombian Senate, according to the national radio station RCN Radio.

It is in this context that Barreras has called on the different political groups to try to bring positions closer to “build the reforms that the country needs and not allow them to sink”. “Anyone who invites the social reforms to sink is promoting a dead-end scenario,” she warned.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, already pointed out last week that the Government would desist from approving the political reform after the Historical Pact asked it to be archived due to “the lack of political will” of some benches to “change the rules of the game”.

Thus, as happened with the political reform, Colombia could also face the failure of the new laws on health, work or pensions due to the blockade they face in Congress, where the political formations do not seem to agree to move them forward.