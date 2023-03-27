The statements by the director of the National Police, General Henry Sanabria, have generated strong reactions from different political and social sectors.

In an interview with Semana magazine, Sanabria referred to issues such as exorcism, abortion, condoms and the LGTBI population within the institution.

Sanabria’s statements have also generated controversy by relating HIV infections within the institution to the Lgtbi community. The director of the National Police spoke of an increase in infections, with more than 10,000 reported cases.

Given these statements, the president of the Senate, Roy Barreras, expressed his disagreement with the high official’s position. «General Sanabria is a good person but he lives in the Middle Ages. He discriminates against and stigmatizes the LGTBI community against epidemiological evidence -they protect themselves more from HIV than promiscuous heterosexuals- and also outlaws the condom as ‘abortive’! He does not work in a modern and progressive society », he wrote on his Twitter account.

other reactions

Former Senator Gustavo Bolívar also commented: “I have dealt with General Henry Sanabria, director of the Police and I consider him a good man, a good citizen and a great policeman. There is freedom of worship. As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone, let everyone believe in what they want.

Here my response to General Sanabria @DirectorPolicia before his statements about the LGTBIQ+ community, the condom and in favor of exorcism.

The police must also abide by the law and the constitution and retain their secular spirit. pic.twitter.com/ZtJyaXxpg5 — Alejandro Ocampo (@alejoocampog) March 26, 2023