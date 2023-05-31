Royal Air Maroc explains the measures to address the rise in air transport prices

In recent weeks, Moroccans residing abroad have repeatedly complained about the high prices of Royal Air Maroc tickets, with the approaching summer vacation, especially those residing in distant countries, such as the United States of America and Canada.

On the other hand, the management of Royal Air Maroc considers that the prices of air tickets in the Moroccan market are subject to the rule of supply and demand, after the liberalization of the air transport market since 2006, and that it is taking measures to prevent prices from rising further during the peak period, by increasing its fleet of aircraft.

According to the data obtained by Hespress from a source from “Laram”, the latter currently has a fleet of fifty aircraft, and has used six additional aircraft to enhance the offer it offers to its customers.

Until the year 2019, the fleet of Royal Air Maroc consisted of 60 aircraft, but the company was forced to get rid of 10 aircraft, especially those that were leased for the long term, and sell long-lived aircraft, due to the Corona pandemic crisis, which paralyzed the air transport sector in 2020. with a view to rationalizing expenditures.

At a time when a number of Moroccans are expressing their dissatisfaction with the high prices of “Laram” tickets, the source who spoke to Hespress considered that “the increase in prices in the summer season applies to all airlines in the world, due to the high demand,” and added that “the competition in the aviation market In Morocco, there are no other sectors, as fifty airlines compete, including companies that secure long-distance lines, such as Air Canada, in addition to low-cost airlines ‘Locoste’.

Another factor that contributes to the high demand in the Moroccan aviation market, in contrast to the decrease in supply, is related to the coincidence of the Hajj season with the beginning of the summer vacation, as Royal Moroccan Airlines provides large planes to transport pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, which are planes that are used to secure long-distance lines, especially to America. North.

And the Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohamed Abdel Jalil, confirmed, in a meeting of the Infrastructure, Minerals and Environment Committee in the House of Representatives, yesterday, Tuesday, that the demand to reduce the prices of tickets on board Royal Airlines cannot be made at the expense of its financial balances, given that it is a commercial company.

This approach was confirmed by the source who spoke to Hespress, when he said: “The Royal Moroccan Airlines Company, although it is an unknown company, is a commercial company, and is subject to the supervision of the Supreme Council of Accounts, and it has the right to search for profit, because it is active in a purely commercial field.” He added, “When there is a need to provide a public service with the intervention of the state, we abandon the commercial aspect, similar to the year 2021 during the Corona pandemic crisis, when very low prices were adopted.”

The Director General of Royal Air Maroc, Abdelhamid Adou, revealed at a meeting of the Parliament’s Infrastructure, Minerals and Environment Committee that 85 percent of the tickets were sold at reasonable prices, and that 15 percent of the tickets were the ones that increased in price because they were purchased at the peak of demand, and that This system is applicable to all airlines in the world.

In this context, the source who spoke to Hespress held the customers responsible for acquiring tickets at high prices, explaining that those who bought their tickets early got them at reasonable prices, and continued: “In the winter season, when demand decreases, competing airlines resort to reducing the number of flights, in order to reduce expenses, while Royal Air Maroc maintains all the lines it secures, even at a loss, because we are performing our patriotic duty.