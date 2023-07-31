RPF constable shot four people including ASI in the moving train

RPF constable shot dead four persons including ASI in moving train

After the brutality, the video containing the provocative statement of the constable went viral

Terrorist attack, Muslims were targeted: Barrister Saduddin Owaisi

The RPF constable Chetan Singh, Standing infront of dead body of Muslim man after shooting him says,

“Pakistan se operate hue hain, tumhari media, yahi desh ki media ye khabrein dikha rahi hai, pata chal raha hai unko, sab pata chal raha hai, inke aaqa hai wahan. Agar XXXXX hai,… pic.twitter.com/Tcl9m9TArF

— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 31, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

