Today, Friday, the final price competitions of the Throne Football Cup for the 2021-2022 season continue, through the holding of three strong matches, the most prominent of which is the confrontation between the Athletic Club of Olympique Safi and the hosting of Olympique Khouribga by Nahdet Berkane, in addition to the adventure of Shabab Benguerir in front of the new Hassani Defense, which will all take place. At exactly ten o’clock at night local time.

Al-Fateh Sports Team will host its counterpart, Olympic Safi, on the grounds of Prince Moulay El-Hassan Stadium in Rabat, in a balanced confrontation, given the close technical level between the two teams, which makes speculation about the meeting open, especially since each of them has its own motivation.

For the capital city team, deciding the quarter-final ticket is a moral boost for the players in order to continue the struggle for the professional championship title, in which it occupies third place with 38 points behind each of the runner-up Wydad Athletic (42 points) and the leading FAR (44 points).

On the other hand, hijacking the next round card and going far in the Silver Cup tournament for the Misfioui shark will be an opportunity to compensate for the failure to obtain an African seat, in light of the fierce competition that it finds from Raja Athletic, Nahdet Berkane and Al-Fath itself. Although the last confrontation between the two clubs was in favor of the cubs, coach Jamal Al Salami, the cup matches are often characterized by surprises.

In another match, Nahdet Berkane, the defending champion, will be a heavy guest at Olympique Khouribga at the Phosphate Stadium, with his eye on the quarter-finals card, which the landlords will not give up easily.

The delegation of the volcanic team arrived last Wednesday in Khouribga, where it resumed its training in preparation for the upcoming meeting, amid heavy absences led by defender Issoufou Daewoo, who scored the winning goal in the last match between the two teams, after he joined his country’s Burkina Faso national team, and Lamine Camara, who was also called up to participate with Senegal.

These absences, in addition to the ground workers and the public, may tilt the balance in favor of the Phosphate Knight, who has entered into intensive training since the announcement of the international break period, in preparation for this site through which he seeks to go as far as possible, in light of the difficulty he finds this season. In the local league, in which it occupies the penultimate position with 15 points.

On the other hand, Al-Hassani Al-Jadidi Defense will be required to be careful and cautious when it hosts the Ben Jarir youth team, which is practicing in the second national division, in its field.

Like Olympique Khouribga, Fares Doukkala pins his hopes on the cup competition, in order to save his football season, as he, in turn, suffers in the Moroccan league by occupying the 12th rank (21 points), only six points away from the danger zone, which will require him to redouble efforts to secure a seat. In the quarter-finals, especially since the Rahmani team is determined to embarrass the owners of the land and snatch the qualification card, knowing that it reached this role after eliminating a strong opponent competing for the title of the second division, which is Saree Wadi Zam.

This, while the programming committee of the Royal Moroccan Football University has not yet released the date for the matches between Hassania Agadir against Raja Athletic, and Ittihad Tangiers against Wydad Athletic.

*the program:

*Friday 31 March 2023:

Olympic Khouribga – RS Berkane / Phosphate Stadium Khouribga (22:00 GMT)

Defense Hassani El Jadidi – Chabab Benguerir / El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida (22:00 GMT)

Al-Fateh Sports Club – Olympique de Safi / Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium (22:00 GMT)

* Postponed matches:

Ittihad Tanger – Wydad Athletic Club

Hosnia Agadir – Raja Athletic