RTI Italian Television Networks and Meta Platforms (Meta) have signed a multi-year partnership to fight online piracy. As part of this partnership, Meta and RTI will collaborate on the implementation of a series of tools and systems aimed at protecting RTI’s copyrighted content, including live broadcasts. In addition, Meta will provide RTI with dedicated training and support in order to most effectively use tools such as Meta’s “Rights Manager”, a content management system that enables rights holders of all sizes to authorize, manage and protect own content (video, audio and images) online.

RTI by Meta are thrilled to announce this partnership, which represents an important step in the fight against online piracy.

Gina KidneysDirector of Institutional Affairs Mediaset and Vice President RTI:

«RTI is pleased with the agreement with Meta which is in line with the Copyright Directive and which represents a paradigmatic turning point to bridge the loss of value suffered by the cultural industries in the absence of a regulatory framework that redefines the responsibilities of online platforms. The agreement with Meta demonstrates that, if the platforms work together to prevent piracy, it is possible to find solutions that herald growth and value creation for the entire supply chain. While we continue the judicial fight where intellectual property rights continue to be violated, we hope that the European Commission will find useful tools to curb the piracy of live content or content of equivalent economic value. We are confident of continuing the effective collaboration with Meta on this too».

Luca Colombocountry director Italy of Meta:

«The protection of copyright is our priority and we strongly believe that it should be a collective commitment, the result of a collaboration between technological platforms, rights holders and all market players. We are very pleased to announce this partnership with RTI to tackle online piracy, and we appreciate their willingness to maintain a constructive discussion, joining forces to protect intellectual property online.”