RTL brings cult show back after cancellation – six new episodes announced

By: Julia Bremken

Fast cars, risky pursuits, murderers and gangsters – that’s what a show has been delighting RTL viewers for over 20 years.

Dortmund – The cult show “Alarm for Cobra 11 – The Autobahn Police” actually ended in 2022 after 48 seasons. Now the broadcaster RTL has planned a total of six new films, RUHR24 knows what the comeback should look like.

RTL announces the comeback of “Alarm for Cobra 11” for 2024: that changes with the cult show

Last year, the cult series “Alaram for Cobra 11” ended after 48 seasons. But in the same year RTL decided on a sequel in the form of three films. After the test run of the action series was a complete success both on its own streaming service RTL+ and on linear television, RTL decided to continue the show.

Only whether it should continue in the form of seasons or films, the station kept to itself for the time being. RTL is now announcing that another six new 90-minute films from “Alarm for Cobra 11” are planned for 2024, like t-online.de reported. But that’s not the only comeback, because a well-known RTL star is returning to his roots after 30 years.

RTL action series celebrates comeback in feature film length: these are the actors of the new films

Fans of Germany’s most well-known Autobahn Police can look forward to even more feature-length action. After the question has been clarified in which form the show will celebrate its comeback on RTL, the question of the cast remains open (more TV-News read at RUHR24).

Because Erdoğan Atalay, who plays the role of Chief Inspector Semir Gerkhan, is a real “Alarm for Cobra 11” veteran. In almost 30 years of series history, he had various partners at his side. Among them Tom Beck and Daniel Roesner. Pia Stutzenstein has been playing police inspector Vicky Reisinger since 2020, giving the police duo real girl power for the first time.

In the six new films of the action series, which will be broadcast in 2024, Semir and Vicky continue to play the investigator duo with a penchant for fast cars and risky pursuits.

From fan girl to action star: she plays the first commissioner in the RTL cult series

Pia Stutzenstein plays police commissioner Vicky Reisinger in the RTL action series “Alarm for Cobra 11”. But what is special is not only that she is the first woman to identify alongside Semir Gerkhan. She was also a fan of the series herself and has now become a co-star with her role.

Actress Pia Stutzenstein continues to play the role of police commissioner Vicky Reisinger in the sequel to “Alarm for Cobra 11”. © Panama Pictures / Imago

As a child, the 34-year-old blonde was a huge “Alaram for Cobra 11” fan, it says rtl.de. She still can’t believe that she herself has been part of the successful series as detective inspector Vicky Reisinger since 2020. And with the continuation of the show next year, this dream will not come to an end for her either.

