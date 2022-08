Albino Rubertithe chief of staff of the mayor Roberto Gualtieri, he resigned after being immortalized in a video screaming and threatening to death two men (“I’ll shoot you, I’ll kill you, you have to kneel”) after referring to a proposal he would have received at dinner. Verbal violence immediately condemned by the Nazarene. The earthquake in the Capitol is triggered by a film shot in Frosinone a couple of months ago and now made public by the Foglio.