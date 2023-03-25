From 6 to 17 March 2023, the “Rubino22” exercise was held at the 1st “Tuscania” Carabinieri Parachute Regiment in Livorno, which involved specialist units from the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Carabinieri.

In addition to Tuscaniathere were members of the 66th Airmobile Infantry Regiment “Trieste” and of the 1st Army Aviation Regiment “Antares”, of the 1st Marine Brigade Regiment Saint Mark of the Navy and tactical support to the special operations of the 17th commando wing of the Air Force.

The training activities involved soldiers and vehicles in the various fields of the specialties involved, with the use, among other things, of VTLM Lineinflatable boats, a CH-47 Army Aviation helicopter, two helicopters (AB 412 and AW139) of the 4th helicopter core of the Carabinieri, a C27 ​​aircraft of the 46th Pisa air brigade.

The main tactical acts took place between 14 and 15 March, with the airdrop of a reconnaissance team using the technique of Free fall (afternoon of the 14th), the “landing” of the amphibious forces of Saint Markthe helicopter landing of paratrooper carabinieri and STOS operators (as an alternative to the airdrop which, unfortunately, was not carried out due to particularly adverse weather conditions), who, integrated by the 66th regiment, secured an air- surface and carried out the evacuation of compatriots from an uncertain territory in which the level of security has hypothetically fallen (morning of the 15th).

In total, in addition to the soldiers of Tuscania, between combat and support components, the soldiers of the 66th “Trieste” airmobile infantry regiment were engaged, those of the Saint Mark and of the STOS company, in addition to the flight crews of the various aircraft used in the activity (1st Army Aviation Regiment “Antares” and 4th Carabinieri Helicopter Nucleus).

The training proved to be particularly rewarding from a tactical, command and logistic point of view, with the setting up of a dedicated weapon range and the use of dedicated training areas. Furthermore, coastal activities have highlighted a particular training affinity between the departments, as well as all flight activities.

The units employed are preparing for further common training opportunities, in order to be able to harmonize skills and identify renewed technical growth paths in the various sectors.