The court of Rome has acquitted Silvio Berlusconi in one of the strands of the Ruby Ter max investigation because the fact does not exist. The judges also dropped the charges for the singer Mariano Apicella. The two were accused of corruption in relation to the false testimony of the Neapolitan singer regarding the parties organized in Arcore.

Berlusconi: happy and satisfied with the acquittal

«I am happy and satisfied. I also appreciate that the prosecutor himself has asked for acquittal.” This is how Silvio Berlusconi commented on the acquittal sentence in the Roman vein of the Ruby Ter trial, speaking on the telephone with his defenders. “The elements put forward by the defense – he underlined – have clarified beyond any reasonable doubt the absence of elements of opacity in this affair”.

Avv. Coppi: Berlusconi’s acquittal sentence is impeccable

“It is an impeccable sentence, there was absolutely no evidence of corrupt agreements and the acquittal formula because the fact does not exist speaks for itself”. This was stated by the lawyer Franco Coppi, defender of Silvio Berlusconi, after the acquittal of the former prime minister, together with Mariano Apicella, in the Roman vein of the Ruby Ter trial.