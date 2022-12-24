(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Anthony Albanese) announced on Tuesday (December 22) that former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, who is also a member of the Labor Party, will serve as the Australian ambassador to the United States next year. , and said it was an outstanding appointment. The news immediately sparked conversation.

Albanese pointed to Rudd as one of the world‘s most sought-after China experts and said he would bring key experience to the role at a time when the region is being reshaped by strategic competition, Reuters reported.

Albanese announced the appointment at a news conference ahead of Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s visit to China on Tuesday. “It is a great honor for Australia that he agrees to serve in this position as a former prime minister, former foreign minister,” he said.

Rudd said it was a great honor, reaffirming the importance of the US-Australia alliance and highlighting his close personal relationships with US business and political leaders after living and working in the US for almost a decade.

“As in past decades, America’s deepest and most effective strategic engagement in our region continues to serve our national interests,” Rudd said in a statement.

Albanese also said Rudd’s appointment reflected the “British-U.S. The importance of the Australian Union (AUKUS) Nuclear Submarine Safety Agreement.

“Our involvement with AUKUS is no accident, these decisions required a lot of diplomacy and of course an understanding of the existing political structures,” Albanese said.

Australian Prime Minister Albanese (file photo)

Chinese-speaking Western leaders

Rudd graduated from the Australian National University (ANU) with a major in Chinese History and Chinese Literature. He is known for speaking Chinese and having a considerable interest in China. He enjoys a high reputation in the Greater China region. He also opened a real-name authentication account of “Mr. Rudd” on the Chinese social media Weibo. He often interacts with Chinese netizens and calls himself “Old Lu”.

In addition to China, Rudd also has a close relationship with Taiwan. He studied Chinese at the National Taiwan Normal University in Taiwan in the 1980s, and the National Taiwan Normal University honored him as an outstanding alumnus in 2011.

Rudd served in the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs when he was young, and served as the Prime Minister of Australia for the first time from December 2007 to June 2010, but lost to the later Labor Party Prime Minister Julia Gillard (Julia Gillard) in the party competition. He served as foreign minister from September 2010 to February 2012 during the Gillard cabinet. However, in order to save the election of the Labor Party at that time, Rudd returned to the post of Prime Minister of Australia again in June 2013, but soon after the Labor Party lost the election, he stepped down for the second time in September 2013.

After stepping down as prime minister for the second time, he served mainly in the United States and has served as the chairman of the Asia Society, an American non-governmental organization, since 2014. In the middle of this year, he also obtained a doctorate in philosophy from Oxford University in the United Kingdom. His doctoral dissertation was devoted to the study of Xi Jinping’s worldview, and he is one of the globally recognized China hands.

Since the middle of this year, the media has often speculated that Rudd may become Australia’s new ambassador to the United States. He was denied earlier, but the appointment was finally confirmed in December.

However, it is a rare arrangement for him to take over as the ambassador to the United States as the former prime minister. In addition, Albanese was the deputy prime minister and cabinet minister when he was the prime minister in the past. There are voices both for and against.

Rudd’s doctoral dissertation is mainly to study Xi Jinping’s worldview (data photo)

Expert: It will help avoid conflict between China and the United States

Zuo Zhengdong, a professor of political science at National Taiwan University, told DW that he thinks Rudd is a very suitable candidate and a very timely candidate because, as Rudd writes in his new book, “there is a high degree of distrust between the United States and China, And this high degree of distrust may push the fierce competition between the two parties into a frontal conflict. Therefore, a third party that has gained the trust of both parties provides a neutral reference coordinate for both parties, and even advises both parties at the right time, which is very important for easing competition and avoiding conflicts.”

Zuo Zhengdong also said that after US President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Bali, Indonesia this year, the two sides are trying to establish a framework that can control competition. It can also promote a control framework that accommodates allies. “Except for Rudd, it is hard to think of anyone who is more suitable than him.”

Huang Kui-bo, director of the Center for Foreign Policy Studies at Taiwan’s National Chengchi University, who reviewed the traditional Chinese version of Rudd’s new book “The Avoidable War”, also agrees with Zuo Zhengdong. He told Deutsche Welle that the main responsibility of sending ambassadors to major countries in the world is to faithfully convey the meaning of their own capital, so Rudd’s appointment as ambassador to the United States “is a good choice.”

As for whether Rudd will have an impact on Sino-US relations, Sino-Australian relations, and cross-strait relations after taking office, Huang Kuibo believes that Rudd’s main job in the future will still be to manage U.S.-Australia relations, and it is not suitable for public speaking in terms of diplomatic etiquette. There are too many Sino-US issues, “he can talk, but talking too much is like interfering in the internal affairs of the United States.” However, Huang Kuibo also agreed, “I believe he will put forward his thoughts on US-China relations when meeting with US officials in private.”

See also Everyone talks about current affairs: fame has fallen to the bottom, whether Xi Jinping "smashed up" China's opportunities Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden (file photo)

Huang Kuibo interpreted that Rudd mentioned in his new book that the conflict between China and the United States will intensify, but it is not inevitable. He believes that China and the United States should use the “managed strategic competition” model to minimize miscalculation and misunderstanding between the two sides, including After Biden came to power, the establishment of a “guardrail” between China and the United States is one of Rudd’s views. The two sides should focus on the interests of the core concerns of China and the United States, and where their respective bottom lines are. The two sides should make it clear, “stop hiding things.”

Regarding the outside world’s concerns, Rudd’s former prime minister’s status as ambassador to the United States may be too high-ranking, and he may also take over the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Zuo Zhengdong believes that Albanese is currently trying to improve relations with China. “The weight of Rudd’s former prime minister can stabilize relations with the United States.”

Zuo Zhengdong admits that this may indeed take away Huang Yingxian’s role, but from the meeting between Albanese and Xi Jinping a few days ago, as well as the congratulatory letter issued in the name of the Prime Minister on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Australia, it can be seen that Albanese has his own attitude towards diplomatic relations. It is already a reality that the role of the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be limited in the future.

However, because all politics ultimately involves the political environment of the country, Huang Kuibo also expressed doubts about whether Rudd himself or Australia can influence the direction of American politics. He said, “Don’t interpret Rudd’s appointment as Australia can reverse the direction of the US’s policy towards mainland China.” And when it comes to cross-strait relations, Huang Kui-bo believes, “Actually, I don’t think it will have any impact on Taiwan.”

China-Australia relations under the Australian Labor Party have attracted much attention (file photo)

voice of approval

Many Australian politicians and experts are in favor of this appointment. Former Australian Attorney General and former Australian High Commissioner to the UK, George Brandis, wrote to the Sydney Morning Herald that Rudd’s appointment will Popular in America, he is held in high esteem in America. In addition, it continues Australia’s tradition of strong representation in Washington by senior former politicians.

“The Australian” reported that Dennis Richardson, who served as Australia’s ambassador to the United States from 2005 to 2010, said, “Many people in Australia don’t quite understand how important he (Rudd) is in the world. high”.

As a former Foreign Office official, Mr Rudd “would obviously be very aware of the need to represent government policy and I think he would exercise that discipline well”, Richardson said.

Former Australian treasurer and ambassador to the United States Joe Hockey said Rudd had direct access to the prime minister and “had the audacity to break open closed doors”.

The report also said that Rudd’s appointment was privately proposed by the Australian government to the United States, which hoped for a “status appointment” to match the United States‘ decision to send Ms. Kennedy (Caroline Kennedy) as ambassador to Canberra. The U.S. ambassador to Australia, who only arrived in Canberra in July this year, is also the daughter of former U.S. ambassador to Japan and former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

Ms Kennedy said Rudd’s nomination would “further strengthen the US-Australia alliance” and she looked forward to working closely with Rudd “to advance our shared values”.

Ms. Kennedy, the US ambassador to Australia, is the daughter of former US President Kennedy (file photo)

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull declined to nominate Rudd for the post of UN Secretary-General in 2016 because of his “poor interpersonal skills” and “temper”, but Turnbull said on Tuesday (12 20) praised the “excellent appointment”.

voice of opposition

While overall, opinion favors slightly more than dissent, there are still voices with wildly different views and skepticism about the appointment. The Australian, for example, also reported that some US officials were expected to be wary of Dr Rudd.

According to the report, a senior foreign policy observer said, “Rudd is characterized by a first-rate intellect, but a second-rate temper … everyone in the bureaucracy has an impression”, and another diplomat said, “I It is conceivable that the number of people applying to be stationed in Washington (Australian Department of Foreign Affairs) will drop sharply.”

A former Australian Labor minister agreed that, unlike when he was in office, Rudd’s tenure at the Australian embassy in the US “only drives a few hundred people crazy”.

Another insider with ties to the U.S. said some in the U.S. Republican Party had “suspiciousness” about Rudd because of his relationship with former President George W. Bush after details of a 2008 phone conversation leaked. W. Bush) had a tense relationship.Rudd also criticized the former US president for calling Trump (Donald Trump) “the most destructive president in history”, but Trump announced last month that he will run for the US presidency in 2024

“His criticism of Trump has been harsh. His criticism of the Anglo-American-Australian alliance (AUKUS) also means that there will be doubts from some quarters. This is a risk for the government. Albanese may feel that if Rudd Really wanted (the position) and it was hard for him to say no,” the person said.

Rudd has publicly criticized former US Prime Minister Trump many times, causing some people to worry (data photo)

(comprehensive report)

© 2022 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.