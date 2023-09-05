Rudeness in politics versus the attitude of a modern citizen

The approaching elections are a good opportunity to recall the essence and meaning of elections in a parliamentary democracy – as well as the requirements for the behavior of citizens in a modern democracy. So in a nutshell: the goal of such elections is to bring to power those fellow citizens who will rule – they will form the government: first the parliament and then the government, which will actually manage public affairs in the country. That is the true meaning of the word “politics”. The newly constituted power, as it is the result of democratic elections, must be considered legitimate by other citizens and thus accepted and respected (unless it itself starts to violate the constitution, for example, or is completely discredited by meaningless politics and becomes politically unsustainable).

A citizen is required to approach such an act with maximum responsibility and rationality. To vote for those whom he is convinced can manage public finances, the economy, healthcare, education, social affairs, ensure the performance of foreign policy, defense, justice and, of course, respect and observe the constitutional and legal framework and the freedoms of citizens.

The electoral act – in order to be meaningful – should therefore not only be an expression of emotions, frustrations, negative attitudes, disappointments, protest and even in the worst cases a means to elect politicians providing the greatest amount of entertainment (“It will be funny if he we will choose!” – this attitude can really be encountered in our country!). After all, TG Masaryk already stated (during the celebrations on October 28, 1931) in the context of the period’s political struggle that: “Anger is not a program!”

In Slovakia, however, this simple lesson is not sufficiently understood and experienced. If we look at the history of Slovak elections after 1989, perhaps only the elections in 2002, 2006 and 2016 were not associated with a high wave of passion and protest, with an attempt to punish the existing government, to express their disappointment and at the same time – not even with an accompanying cry about fatalism given elections. However, the cause of this phenomenon does not lie in some kind of mythical introspection of the Slovak people, but in completely real historical experiences and socioeconomic parameters.

A tradition from the past

Above all, in the past, Slovakia was part of larger political entities (Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Habsburg Confederation). It meant that some higher center (Budapest, Prague, Vienna) was actually responsible for the actual implementation of politics and ensuring the running of the state, in which representatives of Slovakia almost always participated in some form, but always as an additional partner.

