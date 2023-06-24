Home » Rue des Mille opens the first Milanese store
Thousand Street, the pret-a-porter brand of the best Italian jewelery tradition, on the occasion of its tenth anniversary, inaugurates its first boutique in Milan. Located at number 5 of via Fiori Chiari in the historic Brera district, the new location – explains the brand in a note – “reflects the timeless allure of Rue des Mille jewels and elegantly narrates a mix that combines accessible luxury and craftsmanship”.

The store, designed by the architectural studio Audace Designboasts a space of 15 square meters and was designed to reflect the DNA of Rue des Mille, with shapes that have always been representative of the brand (such as the star, the heart, the four-leaf clover and the frog prince), in golden plexi, which enrich the metal wall.

“We are proud to open our first store in Milan, in the heart of the Brera district. For us, it is the realization of how much our project has grown and evolved over the past ten years,” he commented James Pieroni, head of sales at Rue des Mille. “For the next few months we aim to increase our retail presence both with single-brand stores in strategic areas and with a major investment in important dealers who already believe in our brand”.

