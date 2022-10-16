Do we have to get over it? There is a free range Benetton e Marriedwhich aims to bring Monigo back to the impregnable fortress, the fortressand an away match who is his pale and faded stand-in?

To Leoni, from the club to the staff to the players, the task of clarifying our ideas. If with the morale high and the wind in the sails, the turnover produces a performance like yesterday’s in Edinburgh, after two and a half years of fasting outside the national borders, then we are fresh, better put it away.

Yes, the national team asks not to squeeze the Azzurri, who will return against the Bulls before saying goodbye to the troops; yes, the management schedule, Bortolami and Co. expects to win the 9 home games first; yes, Edinburgh was fierce and all you want; yes, Bortolami changed “only” 12, and ultimately remained in plain clothes Hydalgo-Clyne, therefore 13. And yes, the mechanisms.

But, however … the starting XV lined up 8 nationals (and three former Azzurri). And it is not acceptable to see the team hold up for half an hour, sacrifice themselves in defense to compensate for an unexpected foulness, but to give in with a crash, mentally exhausted before returning to the field. Isn’t the head the focus on which Bortolami is working the most? 12 fatal points straddling the rest. Weren’t they archived limits?

This is Benetton which must, or should, ensure continuity of performance in November and during the Six Nations, with few variations. If a good morning starts in the morning, we are not there. Do you want to win at home? This does not exempt us from trying out, net of jersey and honor to defend. Or has the creeping idea passed that travel is worth less? In two trips, “only” 95 points on the rump.

And one thing: the best player on the field yesterday was Albanese, the starter in extremis. The hold of the physical pack was illusory, the first melee lasted in practice, which brought Albornoz to the pitch for the advantage.

Then it was a Scottish monologue, initially with a lot of presumption, without placing and looking for penaltouche. The green-and-white fort has held, has unraveled a thousand situations. Indeed, a counterattack by Albornoz, Padovani and Ratuva was thwarted by a forward by Bellini in internal support. It seemed the conditions for an open match, but in the final the further mistakes put the Lions on the ropes without more balls.

And the Scottish trocar had grasslands to fly off. A touche not found by Albornoz cost a very poisonous Kinghorn-Graham intersection, which shook the host dam, the pack and Mata attacked under goalposts, then the playmaker could serve in Skinner palombella, only on the other side of the field.

Brave tackles made the team breathe in apnea. Then a Halafihi-Ratuva pattern was miraculously stopped, and the ball was lost: it would be the last real blaze of Benetton. Treviso did not go up anymore, Albanese’s miracle on Graham, but in the 39th minute the devastating maul sealed by Crosbie arrived. 12-3. Upon returning, Edinburgh immediately in the 22, Bennett impregnable and third unleashed in a buttery and squared off white-green defense. Schoeman broke through: 24-3, curtain.

And Scottish abacus: 5 tries in 25 ‘, Lions appeared. With Graham’s latest mocking try on Drago’s mishandled counterattack, after Halafihi had marked to save his face. Even the jello … A.P.