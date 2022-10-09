Seventy years of Rugby Feltre, a large family perfectly represented by Gabriele Gabrielli awarded by the Municipality of Feltre with a commendation as an “exemplary man and sportsman, a master”. A very special day for the oval ball club founded in 1952 and which today returns to sporting battle on the Serie B fields after the well-deserved promotion won last season.

And the club wanted to celebrate today’s technicians and players together with those who have formed the foundations of a group that has renewed itself over the years while keeping its spirit unchanged. To testify the achievement, both sporting and historical, many authorities, one above all the president of the Italian rugby federation Marzio Innocenti.

A lucky president

The current top manager Paolo Aspodello defined himself in this way, indeed «particularly lucky because at the time I had the opportunity to inaugurate the Boscheraie plant today I celebrate with you 70 years of activity and promotion to Serie B. A promotion not sought, but coming game after game. And now that we are here we want to stay there for a long time because Rugby Feltre has always been a solid club, but not always corroborated by sporting results at the height. Series B is our dimension. It will be a tough championship, but we are very confident. Rugby Feltre has never let itself go to proclamations, but has always worked hard, on and off the pitch. And behind so much work there is the reason for the result achieved ».

The praise to the teacher

Gabriele Gabrielli is synonymous with Rugby Feltre and yesterday the guest of honor was him, awarded a commendation from the Municipality of Feltre, who was withdrawn by his son Nicola, as the teacher was blocked at home in Rasai due to seasonal illnesses. But this did not prevent him from following the progress of the ceremony thanks to a video link between the hall of coats of arms and his home. A story of him, who has reconstructed the fundamental stages of the 70-year history of the company, was read by the executive Giovanni Pelosio.

The numbers

They were pitted by the technical director Alessandro Gerardi, who made it clear how much the activity of Rugby Feltre has developed throughout the Feltre area, also embracing the neighboring municipalities: two hundred athletes, 32 technicians, two athletic trainers, two physiotherapists, four outdoor fields, a dedicated gym and two others used during the competitive season. “Bringing rugby to schools is the endemic problem, but since this year we have partnered with the middle school of Fonzaso which has included rugby in its program”.

40 years ago … the botticino

Today, as then, the team will be on the pitch in Brescia. This is the second time this has happened. The first was on the occasion of a dramatic salvation play-off. The two teams were in Serie C and whoever lost would go down to D. With the time running out, the then coach Ezio Piolo ordered a scheme to Ezio Lise: He conquers the touchline and passes the ball to Luca (Piolo, son of Ezio ed. ). So he went and Luca invented a drunken serpentine which ended with the goal of salvation. To top it off he also got a drop.

Il president Fir

Marzio Innocenzi made a tour de force to not miss the Feltre ceremony: “I didn’t want to miss this moment”, said the president of the Italian Rugby Federation, “because Feltre is a place where they worked well even when I was president of the committee. regional. The goal of the rugby clubs is to build a solid corporate structure, train athletes and build people and Rugby Feltre is an excellence in all these areas ». After Innocenti it was the turn of the president of the regional committee Sandro Trevisan who underlined the fact that «these are 70 years of social and civil life. Rugby Feltre has always shown great values ​​».

The authorities

Many and proud to honor the grenade company. From the mayor Fusaro to the councilor Zatta, from the president of the province Padrin to the regional councilor Puppato, from senator De Carlo to the owner of Manifattura Valcismon Giordano Cremonese, once a rugby player then a supporter and sponsor with the family business.short roberto