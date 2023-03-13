Innolux (3481) subsidiary Ruisheng Optoelectronics (6861)’s initial listing stock underwriting case was handled by 80% bidding auction and 20% public subscription. Ruisheng Optoelectronics said that a total of 3,082 qualified bids participated in the bidding, and 277 bids were awarded. On the 13th, the computer bid opening operation was completed at the stock exchange, and the auction was successful. The weighted average price of the winning bid was 123.49 yuan. Subscription underwriting price is 70 yuan.

Ruisheng Optoelectronics stated that the company has handled a total of 2,448 auction shares, and the winning price of the auction is determined by the American bidding method. The lowest bid price in the opening bid today was 120.89 yuan, the highest bid price was 131.90 yuan, and the calculated weighted average price was 123.49 yuan.

According to the “Regulations on Handling the Underwriting or Resale of Negotiable Securities by Securities Firms of the Securities Association of the Republic of China“, the minimum underwriting price (i.e. the bidding reserve price) of Ruisheng Optoelectronics Bidding Auction is 59.83 yuan. The minimum underwriting price is 1.17 times the upper limit, and the public subscription price for this time is 70 yuan. Ruisheng Optoelectronics has handled a total of 912 public subscription shares. It will conduct public subscriptions for three days from March 15th to March 17th, and will draw lots on March 21st.

