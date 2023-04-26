Home » Ruiz increased earthquakes and ash emissions
Ruiz increased earthquakes and ash emissions

Ruiz increased earthquakes and ash emissions

The instability in the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano continues, reported the Colombian Geological Service, which indicated that given the level of activity the orange alert will be maintained for several weeks.

According to the entity in Ruiz, in the last 24 hours, the Nevado del Ruiz presented an increase in the intensity of the earthquakes, associated with the ash emissions that reached 2,200 meters in height from the mouth of the Arenas crater.

The entity’s statement indicates that “regarding the seismicity associated with rock fracturing inside the volcanic edifice, it showed an increase in seismic energy compared to the registered on April 23”.

The report explains that “the earthquakes were located in the eastern, northeastern and southwestern sectors of the volcano, as well as in the Arenas crater, at depths between one and five kilometers. The maximum magnitude was 1.7 corresponding to the earthquake at 05:35 in the afternoon, located 4.1 kilometers to the east of the crater, at a depth of 3.2 kilometers. This earthquake was reported as felt by inhabitants in the Lagunilla river canyon.

Given these conditions, he reiterated the call to the community to follow the instructions from the authorities.

As reported by the Colombian Geological Service, over the next few weeks, surveillance will be maintained to determine if the activity of Ruiz decreases and “during this time, in the event that there is an acceleration of the processes that suggest an imminent eruption or that the eruption occurs per se, the activity level will change to red“.

