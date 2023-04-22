Ruiz’s activity continues to generate concern

While the residents of the surroundings of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano were surprised by a red light that was observed on the volcano at night, the Colombian Geological Service expressed its concern that The temperature of the crater reached 700 degrees Celsius this Friday.

The authorities indicated that the volcano’s activity continues at an orange level due to instability.

Referring to the strange light that was even recorded by the monitoring cameras, the Colombian Geological Servicethrough his social networks explained the causes of this phenomenon.

The presence of these lights generated fear among the community, which remains uncertain about a possible eruption.

According to the entityash emissions are common at the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano, which has been making minor eruptions for about ten years. Sometimes they emit light, due to the high temperature with which the particulate material and the gases leave the volcano”.

High temperature

On the other hand, on Friday a temperature of 700 degrees Celsius was recorded in the crater of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano.

The director in charge of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, Luis Fernando Velasco, said in this regard that “Temperatures above 700 degrees Celsius have been captured. We have a very unstable volcano. We have to maintain the orange alert. For this reason, we work in the region to evacuate people and react.”

It is noteworthy that the week that ended, the ash column reached 1,800 meters high.

Likewise, the volcano increased the earthquakes related to rock fracturing inside it.

