«The statements spread via social media by the lady, even if it is difficult to call her such, Rula Jebreal, are shameful and raving. To attack Giorgia Meloni she uses the personal story of her father who abandoned her when she was one year old and that Giorgia Meloni herself said she excluded her existence from her during her childhood “. The words of Francesco Lollobrigidagroup leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, summarize the indignation of the center-right and of the new part of the political world for the journalist’s attack on the FDI leader whose father, 27 years ago, was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug trafficking.

During her election campaign, ⁦@GiorgiaMeloni⁩, Italy’s new PM, promoted a rape video implying that asylum seekers are criminals who want to replace white Christians.

Ironically, Meloni’s father is a notorious drug trafficker/convicted criminal who served time in a jail. pic.twitter.com/G8AqzfCmLL — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) September 29, 2022

“She was the victim of that man and today she is also a victim of a journalist with no scruples or any ethical limits, who in order to attack her is ready to exploit a painful story to which Giorgia Meloni is not only a stranger, but has been damaged in every way I am waiting », continues Lollobrigida.

«Rula this is a baseness. There is no politics like that, much less journalism. What Meloni’s father did has nothing to do with her. Delete this tweet which among other things has the only effect of bringing even more people to support Fdi ». She writes it on Twitter Carlo Calenda replying to Rula Jebreal’s post on the story of Giorgia Meloni’s father.

Meloni’s reply

«The tact of the Italian press which tells of my father’s troubles, but omits a fundamental element in its bombastic headlines. Everyone knows that my father left when I was just over a year old. Everyone knows that I chose not to see him again at the age of eleven. Everyone knows that I never had contact with him again until his death. But it does not matter if the ‘feel-gooders’ can pass like a steam roller on the life of the ‘monster’. Obviously, among the many things that are not valid for me there is also the saying ‘the sins of the fathers do not fall on the children’. Ps. Mrs. Jebreal, I hope that you will be able to explain to the judge when and where I would have made the declaration that you attribute to me. “This replies in a post on Facebook Giorgia Meloni.

The rejoinder

«The Anglo-Saxon press also reported on the crimes of Trump’s father and grandfather, as reported in the Washington Post, The Independent & The Guardian. This happens to many public figures who take on important positions. Having said this, it is clear that criminal responsibilities never fall on third parties ». Journalist and writer Rula Jebreal tells beraking latest news, at the center of the controversy for a tweet in which she attacked the politics of Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fdi, also recalling the story of Meloni’s father, involved in a drug trafficking for years, as reported by the Spanish press. “What I wanted to highlight is not Giorgia Meloni’s family story, which concerns only her, but her political propaganda which, very often, like Trump’s, tends to criminalize the entire category of migrants starting from the errors or crimes of some of them. Thus fomenting the radicalization of many and the growth of hatred in society, ”she says again. «Meloni and Trump share complex family histories but that’s not the point. Mine is an invitation to reflection, in the hope that Meloni, also considering her personal experience, can propose a more inclusive policy and abandon the incendiary rhetoric that often leads to the equation of immigrant equal to criminal. Everyone has their own story, generalizing for political propaganda feeds hatred and social anger “, concludes Jebreal