Rummenigge should probably take over the Bavarian office again

After the separation from the board members Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic, FC Bayern is said to be planning a return of former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. According to “Bild am Sonntag”, the 67-year-old is said to be in the supervisory board back and support Munich in planning the squad for the coming season. Rummenigge made room for Kahn two years ago at the top of the board.

RB Leipzig’s sports director Max Eberl According to media reports, he is a candidate to succeed Salihamidzic. The TV broadcaster Sky reported that there had already been a conversation between those responsible for the club and Eberl last week. The “Bild” also reported that Eberl was an issue in Munich. The name of Eintracht Frankfurt’s sports director Markus Krösche is also mentioned.

Shortly after winning their eleventh championship title in a row Bayern on Saturday the separation of Kahn and Salihamidzic announced. They are accused, among other things, of a failed personnel policy when putting together the team. Kahn’s successor will be the previous CFO Jan-Christian Dreesen, a new sports director is still being sought.

Photo: Angelika Warmuth/dpa



Rummenigge was Bayern Munich’s CEO for 19 years from 2002 and, together with club patron Uli Hoeneß, led the club to numerous successes. After retiring from Bayern, he is currently still a member of the Executive Committee of the European Football Union as a representative of the club association ECA (UEFA).

The development at Bayern at a glance

The expulsion: Kahn, who moved up to the top of the board two years ago, was already absent from the stands in the 2-1 win in Cologne. “Because the club has forbidden me,” the 53-year-old tweeted. “That was the worst day of my life, taking it from me to celebrate with the boys,” said Kahn later on Sky. On Friday, at an extraordinary meeting of the supervisory board, the decision was made to separate the ex-national goalkeeper and sports director Salihamidzic. “I learned a lot. FC Bayern is something special, a club that will always be successful. That’s why I’m very proud of the time,” said Salihamidzic.

The explanation: The decision was not easy for the supervisory board, assured club boss Hainer. The “overall development” is the reason for the decision. Kahn and Salihamidzic are accused of misguided personnel policy when putting together the squad. The handling of the sudden change of coach from Julian Nagelsmann to Thomas Tuchel also caused heated debates.

Criticizes the release of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic: Toni Kroos. Photo: Nick Potts/dpa



The critic: Observers sharply criticized the communication from Munich so shortly after the decisive game of the season. “That’s unworthy of FC Bayern. You have to be careful that they don’t split up,” said Sky expert Dietmar Hamann. “Crazy. I’m really at a loss for words. Way, time,” said former Bayern professional Sandro Wagner on ZDF. Former Munich Toni Kroos told the “Real total” portal about Bayern’s handling of Kahn: “This is not my construction site, but there is already a picture that is a bit questionable.”

Secure now: We give you 1 month WK+ for free!