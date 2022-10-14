Rumors 丨 It is reported that the Beijing community no longer has the right to cancel the pop-up window, and many communities: no notification received

Beijing News (Reporter Zhang Lu) Today (October 14), there is news on the Internet that the Beijing community no longer has the right to cancel the health treasure pop-up window. In this regard, the reporter asked the communities in Haidian, Chaoyang and other districts, and the other party said that they had not received relevant notices.

According to online sources, since the afternoon of October 13, a pop-up window has appeared in the health treasure of personnel in Beijing, and they can only appeal through the “Beijing 12345” WeChat public account applet (appeals cannot be made through telephone channels) until the appeal is successful. No longer have permission to remove.

On the afternoon of October 14, the reporter first dialed the 12345 hotline for consultation. The machine voice prompts that if the caller is in Beijing and receives the pop-up window 3, he should report to the community (village), hotel or unit where he lives as soon as possible, and do as required. Take precautionary measures such as nucleic acid testing.

The reporter also called Daxing District, Dongcheng District, Haidian District and other communities for consultation. Community staff said that they had not received relevant notices.

The staff of the Xili Community Neighborhood Committee, Zhongguancun Street, Haidian District, said that they have not received the notice. If they receive a notice related to the pop-up window, they will notify the residents in the WeChat public account and Loumen group in time. The staff of Longtan Beili Community, Longtan Street, Dongcheng District, said that if people receive the Beijing Healthbao pop-up window outside Beijing, if they have not been to the risk point, they can appeal to the “Beijing 12345” WeChat public account for risk investigation, and personnel in Beijing need to implement the management and control policies. , and go to the community to clear the pop-up window.

Citizen Ms. Li told reporters that this morning, she asked the Qingxiucheng community in Fengtai District, where she was in, how to remove the pop-up window. The staff told her that she needed to bring the three-day two-inspection report and sign a letter of commitment to the community to remove it.

A community secretary in Chaoyang District told reporters that the community has not received relevant notification requirements. He said that most of the pop-ups that have appeared recently are people who have returned to Beijing from other places. After they have implemented the control policy, such as two inspections in three days, the community will verify the nucleic acid test records, itinerary codes and other information. After confirming that they are correct, they will be responsible for removing the pop-ups. Enter the information into the Beijing Epidemic Tracking Data Reporting System, which is also known as “Beijing Heart Help”, and the pop-up window will usually be dismissed within two hours after that.

