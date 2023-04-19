Rumors of Apple building an app for MR devices boosted stock price

Technology information website Appleinsider quoted foreign media reports on the 18th that Apple (Apple)’s mixed reality (MR) head-mounted device has not yet been launched, but it is rumored that Apple has begun to create software services for this device, driving Apple stock. On the 18th, the price climbed by US$1.24, or 0.75%, to close at US$166.47.

The report pointed out that Apple’s MR head-mounted device is rumored to be unveiled at WWDC in the spring of 2023, and Apple is currently developing related applications that can run on the device, and it is almost the same as the iPhone’s App, showing that the MR head-mounted device It is in the final stage of preparation.

Sources say the app for Apple’s MR headset includes services for watching sports, new versions of current iPad features, games, fitness, and more.

Foreign media have previously reported that Apple’s MR head-mounted devices may be expensive, estimated at US$3,000 (approximately NT$91,551) each, and the public is not familiar with this product. Apple needs to expand its ecosystem, provide an experience users are already familiar with, and give people a reason to buy the device and how it fits into their daily lives.

Apple is working on adapting iPad apps to be compatible with MR headsets with new 3D interfaces, the sources said. In addition to apps from third-party developers, Apple is also making optimized versions of Safari, Apple News, Apple Music, Stocks, Weather, Mail, and more.

In addition, another important selling point of Apple’s MR headset may be watching sports events. Apple already offers Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball games on Apple TV+, and MR headsets could provide a more immersive experience for those services.

At the end of March this year, some media disclosed that Apple had demonstrated the MR head-mounted device to several company executives. The participants described the MR head-mounted device as “exquisite, dazzling and exciting.” However, some employees were also rumored to be skeptical about the product’s potential, as the MR headset still had many design issues.

