Home » Rumors of Apple building an app for MR devices boosted stock price
News

Rumors of Apple building an app for MR devices boosted stock price

by admin
Rumors of Apple building an app for MR devices boosted stock price

Technology information website Appleinsider quoted foreign media reports on the 18th that Apple (Apple)’s mixed reality (MR) head-mounted device has not yet been launched, but it is rumored that Apple has begun to create software services for this device, driving Apple stock. On the 18th, the price climbed by US$1.24, or 0.75%, to close at US$166.47.

The report pointed out that Apple’s MR head-mounted device is rumored to be unveiled at WWDC in the spring of 2023, and Apple is currently developing related applications that can run on the device, and it is almost the same as the iPhone’s App, showing that the MR head-mounted device It is in the final stage of preparation.

Sources say the app for Apple’s MR headset includes services for watching sports, new versions of current iPad features, games, fitness, and more.

Foreign media have previously reported that Apple’s MR head-mounted devices may be expensive, estimated at US$3,000 (approximately NT$91,551) each, and the public is not familiar with this product. Apple needs to expand its ecosystem, provide an experience users are already familiar with, and give people a reason to buy the device and how it fits into their daily lives.

Apple is working on adapting iPad apps to be compatible with MR headsets with new 3D interfaces, the sources said. In addition to apps from third-party developers, Apple is also making optimized versions of Safari, Apple News, Apple Music, Stocks, Weather, Mail, and more.

In addition, another important selling point of Apple’s MR headset may be watching sports events. Apple already offers Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball games on Apple TV+, and MR headsets could provide a more immersive experience for those services.

See also  Public universities commit to generating 60,000 new places for this year – news

At the end of March this year, some media disclosed that Apple had demonstrated the MR head-mounted device to several company executives. The participants described the MR head-mounted device as “exquisite, dazzling and exciting.” However, some employees were also rumored to be skeptical about the product’s potential, as the MR headset still had many design issues.

further reading

Apple’s internal display of MR devices spreads that employees are not optimistic about sales

Apple WWDC ushered in MR device?Ming-Chi Kuo sees it this way

Apple WWDC date released, MR device is expected to debut

The post It is rumored that Apple is building an App for MR devices, driving up the stock price appeared first on Business Times.

You may also like

Saudi Arabia continues warning on online fraud in...

Experts will talk about alternatives to reduce informality...

Remnant 2: a trailer presents the skills of...

Chelsea Real 0:2 – Champions League quarter-final second...

Get to know the cast of ‘Palpito’, this...

In 2023, the first meeting of the Municipal...

PNRR, Scuola 4.0: Vademecum of the Ministry and...

Miraculous salvation in a catastrophic accident in Rize...

A girl who burned in a fire in...

Wonder, is the film based on a true...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy