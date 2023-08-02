Home » Rumors of separation of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are hot
Rumors of separation of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are hot

Rumors of separation of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are hot

Web Desk: Rumors of separation between Pakistan cricket team’s former captain Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza have started circulating on social media. Rumors regarding the separation of Shoaib and Sania have been circulating in the media for the past few months, but till now there is no denial or confirmation of these rumors by the star duo. Now Shoaib Malik’s change in his Instagram bio has once again caught people by surprise. All these rumors started after this change of Shoaib Malik.
It should be remembered that Shoaib Malik once said that a person’s lifestyle and life should be such that whatever is bothering you should be solved as soon as possible. Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010 and have a son, Izhan.

