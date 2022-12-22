Recently, traditional Chinese medicine, led by Lianhua Qingwen, which treats the new crown, has been discredited again.

No one expected that there were rumors that Lianhua Qingwen was not as effective as canned yellow peaches, and there were even rumors that Lianhua Qingwen could cause liver failure. In the end, a huge wave was set off, and Chinese medicine was besieged and questioned overwhelmingly.

However, now the truth is coming.

It was said that the curative effect of Lianhua Qingwen is not as good as that of canned yellow peaches.

The source of the rumor that Lianhua Qingwen can cause liver failure also responded: the content of the original article is false, because my account was stolen while I was resting, and I withdrew the false information after discovering it; Patients with liver failure.

……

When things go wrong, there must be a demon, and behind the demon, there must be a knife. What is the trick behind this? The Internet has memory, and it can be followed to find out the root cause.

｜Is there a rule for Lianhua Qingwen to be attacked by black hands? |

After sorting out the public opinion, I found that the last wave of rumors about Lianhua Qingwen dates back to April this year. The online public opinion of the epidemic is very muddy.

The strange thing is that at that time, it happened that the American special medicine priced at 2,300 yuan came into the medical insurance, so many netizens criticized this kind of rumors to smear Chinese medicine and defended Chinese medicine.

Xiang Ligang, commentator of China Central Television and China Central People’s Broadcasting Station, and founder of Feixiang.com, said on April 17: The dispute over Lianhua Qingwen Capsules is a bloody conflict of capital interests. This medicine is cheap, and the country can distribute it in large quantities. Some people have symptoms, take it, and get better soon. This is the source of income for Pfizer’s “special medicine”. With a large amount of use, the general symptoms will be cured quickly, which makes any “special medicine” lose the market.

After that, the American special medicine disappeared, and no one mentioned it. The historical background here is that the country resolutely implemented the general policy of “dynamic zeroing” at that time to strictly control the spread of the epidemic.

From April to December 2022, there is almost no sound of American specific drugs, and no rumors about traditional Chinese medicine, especially Lianhua Qingwen. These 8 months are a critical period for the Chinese people to fight the epidemic. decisive period.

However, with the implementation of the “New Ten Measures”, all parts of the country have loosened control. At this time, rumors about Lianhua Qingwen are overwhelming again.

This wave of rumors mainly said that Lianhua Qingwen could cause liver failure, and it was said with a nose and eyes. Some professionals said, “This rumor has actually involved serious crimes.”

After 8 months, why did the rumors about Lianhua Qingwen appear again? The answer is: the 2980 yuan American special medicine is here again.

Special effects drugs are making a comeback. The difference from last time is that the price of special effects drugs has increased by 680 yuan in 8 months. It is clear at a glance who wants to cut the leeks of the Chinese people.

After combing through online public opinion, one side believes that no matter whether it is traditional Chinese medicine or western medicine, whether it is traditional Chinese medicine or western medicine, as long as it is valuable for human beings to fight the epidemic, it is good, and everyone supports it.

Some point out that they are not opposed to the specific medicines in the United States, but to discredit Chinese medicine in order to promote the specific medicines in the United States. As long as the specific medicines are paid for by themselves, they support their function and support the purchase of rich people. This is a luxury in medicine. , rich people should be allowed to consume.

There are also opinions that the current problem is that in order to promote the entry of specific medicines into China, some people are desperately discrediting traditional Chinese medicine. This is unacceptable and must be fought back.

“Looking at this problem is very simple. Chinese medicine, especially Lianhua Qingwen Capsule, which has been hacked the most, is an anti-epidemic drug recommended by the country and a policy written into China’s anti-epidemic treatment plan, but I didn’t expect why there are so many of them. It is still professionals who are working in the dark, muddying the waters of our country’s fight against the epidemic, and we have to think of the tricks behind them.” Some analysts said.

｜The truth behind the three “rumors”｜?

In this wave of rumors about Lianhua Qingwen, three of them are the worst in nature and have the worst impact, and from a legal point of view, they have already constituted illegal and criminal acts that damage business reputation.

One is that the account of a female doctor surnamed Yan in Shandong posted rumors of “liver failure”.

The second is that the internal speech of the female director of a private hospital in Yunnan was suspected of discrediting “Lianhua Qingwen Capsule”, and the speech was widely circulated on the public Internet.

The third is that the Shenzhen Health Commission said that Lianhua Qingwen is not as effective as canned yellow peaches.

Let’s look at the first one first. A female doctor surnamed Yan in Shandong spread rumors and treated 3 patients with liver failure who were eating Lianhua Qingwen. Is this true?

Some public opinion experts pointed out that there are three ways to judge such news: first, medical common sense, if there are such serious side effects, it is impossible for the country to recommend it; second, which hospital did the three cases of acute liver failure go to? Thirdly, from a logical analysis, if there is a problem with mixing the two medicines, why directly assert that Lianhua Qingwen is the cause?

When things go wrong, there must be a demon, and if there is a demon, there must be a knife behind it. As expected, within a few days, a female doctor surnamed Yan from Shandong came out to refute the rumors:

First, the content of the original article was false, and I posted it randomly because my account was stolen while I was resting. After I discovered it, I withdrew the false information I sent.

Second, we have never received patients with liver failure caused by taking Lianhua Qingwen.

So, the question is, is this response true?Was her account really hacked? Is there any trick behind this matter?

The crux of the problem now is, who is spreading the rumors? Why spread rumors like this? What is the motive for this rumor? This matter needs the truth!

In fact, the harmful consequences of spreading rumors are irreversible, not only discrediting Chinese medicine and interfering with the fight against the epidemic. Merely apologizing is not enough. For this kind of rumor spreading, only by severely punishing it according to the law and increasing the cost of breaking the law can the offenders be effectively deterred, otherwise the rumors will continue to be banned repeatedly.

What is the “liver injury” circulating on the Internet?

Public opinion experts said that this is the most typical method of spreading rumors on the Internet, which is to use celebrity conversations to come up with several paragraphs, which seem to be some correct nonsense, with one or two private sentences in the middle. This is the core point of view to be expressed, this is Routine, such as celebrities, Lu Xun is the biggest victim.

Let’s look at the second one. The female director of a private hospital in Yunnan suspected of discrediting “Lianhua Qingwen Capsule” in her internal speech, and fabricated an article in “Nature” magazine to confirm the so-called “hepatotoxicity” of Qingwen Capsule. The internal speech was subsequently published on the Internet. The widespread dissemination has caused confusion in the public’s awareness of safe drug use. It is reported that Lianhua Qingwen has reported to the relevant authorities and issued a lawyer’s letter to defend its rights.

The third thing is that the Shenzhen Municipal Health and Health Commission pointed out in an article that the efficacy of Lianhua Qingwen is not as good as that of canned yellow peaches. Lianhua Qingwen seemed to apologize.

In addition, as of press time, the Shenzhen Health and Health Commission has not publicly responded to the incident of its official account spreading rumors. Previously, some Weibo bloggers suggested that Yiling Pharmaceuticals sued the Shenzhen Health and Health Commission, and asked the Shenzhen Health and Health Commission to publicly apologize to the public and Yiling Pharmaceuticals. A temporary worker is to blame.

Here comes the question, why does the Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission compare Lianhua Qingwen with canned yellow peaches?

The above-mentioned public opinion experts said, is this my personal preference, or is it the unified cognition of the Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission? It’s hard to be sure now, but as an official WeChat account, it also needs a third review, so a content that has passed the review and can be sent is theoretically considered to have been reviewed by the leader and can represent the opinions of the unit.

“This rumor has a very bad impact on China‘s fight against the epidemic, especially because it is against the National Health Commission. The anti-epidemic traditional Chinese medicine recommended by the National Health Commission is compared with yellow peaches and spread rumors that it hurts the liver and kidneys. This is not absurd. Is it a farce?” said the public opinion observer.

Some Weibo netizens said that the WeChat public account of the Shenzhen Municipal Health and Health Commission, as the publicity front of the health authority, did not discriminate, spread rumors, and used frivolous and kitsch jokes to mislead the public’s awareness of drug use and put people’s safety at risk. While the situation is still complicated and severe, acting indiscriminately and indiscriminately has lost the professional ethics that a health authority should have, not to mention maintaining consistency with the epidemic prevention policies of the Party Central Committee and the State Council. The nature of rumors is extremely bad.

In the opinion of public opinion experts, the Shenzhen Health and Health Commission issued guidelines for TCM intervention and first promoted Lianhua Qingwen, which can be understood as an apology from a health and health commission, correcting the mistakes of rumors and rumors with facts. Fighting the epidemic is no small matter, and official accounts cannot carry private goods , This time the editor played tricks, and ended up playing with the organization and leadership. This lesson is very profound, and we must take it as a warning.

Public opinion experts pointed out that new media should not be capricious. Leaders should do a good job of three-level review. Outsourced new media operations should be withdrawn. During the critical period of fighting the epidemic, even if you don’t help, don’t feel like adding to the chaos. This is the experience and lesson of history. .

We hope that traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine can work together to fight the epidemic and build a community of shared future for mankind. For professionals, don’t carry private goods and attack Chinese medicine for the sake of that benefit. The heart of doctors should be red, not black , and don’t be all copper stink.

Unite as one to defeat the epidemic. May the world be peaceful and the world be beautiful!

Original title: Rumors, truth and tricks behind the recent smearing of traditional Chinese medicine