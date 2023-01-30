Run at the beginning and start again——Jiaxing Statistics Bureau conveys the spirit of learning and implementing the city’s three-level cadre conference and the promotion conference of building a strong city with smart manufacturing and innovation



On the morning of January 29, the Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Statistics held a general meeting of cadres and workers to convey and learn from the province’s in-depth implementation of the “Eight-Eight Strategy” to vigorously promote innovation deepening, reform and tackling, and opening up. Build and promote the spirit of the conference, summarize the work in 2022, and deploy work tasks for the new year. Chen Wenrong, secretary of the party group and director of the bureau, attended the meeting and delivered a speech, and Fei Weihua, deputy secretary of the party group and deputy director of the bureau, presided over the meeting.

Chen Wenrong led everyone to carefully study the spirit of the important speeches made by Secretary Yi Lianhong of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary Chen Wei of the Municipal Party Committee at the meeting, and put forward three requirements for implementing the work deployment of the Provincial Party Committee and the Municipal Party Committee and doing a good job in the statistical work in the new year.

1. Strengthen the “determination” to conquer the fortifications, deepen the field of responsibility for statistical services, and make every effort to improve the level of staff. It is necessary to focus on “accurately determining the total amount and understanding the structure”, do a good job in the fifth national economic census with high quality, and comprehensively understand the economic operation status of Jiaxing in the new period and the new changes and new characteristics of economic and social development; we must grasp Jiaxing to build the Yangtze River Delta The two new positionings of the important central city of the urban agglomeration and the strong city of intelligent manufacturing and innovation should follow up the statistical services in a timely manner; the three major functions of statistical information, consultation, and supervision should be fully utilized, and economic monitoring and early warning should be strengthened to provide scientific decision-making for the municipal party committee and government and the public Provide timely and effective advice.

2. Maintain the “perseverance” that drips through water, deeply cultivate the field of responsibility for statistical innovation, and make every effort to improve business quality. Continue to promote statistical digitization reform and system and method innovation. Explore the method of e-commerce unit storage and e-commerce data into the system, promote the separation of service industry units and trade units from the main and auxiliary parts of the manufacturing legal person; explore the method of using agricultural enterprise products for statistics, and establish direct reporting of agricultural scale management entities System, scientifically reflect the characteristics of green ecological modern agriculture, etc.

3. Keep in mind the “true heart” of seeking truth and being pragmatic, deeply cultivate the responsibility field of statistical quality, and make every effort to improve data quality. Statistical data quality is the lifeline of statistical work. It is necessary to make new achievements in the construction of the rule of law in statistics, carefully plan and carry out the first municipal statistical inspection, increase statistical law enforcement inspections and publicity of the rule of law, give full play to the role of statistical supervision, and ensure that statistical data can stand the test of history. It is necessary to make new achievements in the basic construction of statistics. With the star rating of town (street) statistical agencies and the smart governance of grassroots statistical grids as the two starting points, a large statistical pattern will be constructed to improve the sense of belonging, honor and gain of statisticians. New achievements should be made in the construction of statistical teams. Further learn and understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, carry out in-depth practical activities on the theme of “Four Dare to Be the First”, unswervingly promote comprehensive and strict party governance, temper good style of work, organize skill competitions, joint review counseling, and video micro-classrooms And other forms of business training and guidance, to build a statistical team that is dedicated to work, proficient in business, and dedicated to service.

The meeting also notified and commended the outstanding civil servants and outstanding workers of the Municipal Bureau of Statistics in 2022.