Run over along the road to Cavessago: a motorist sees that body on the ground and takes it to the hospital.

The alleged investor would not have stopped, according to the victim’s story: so last night the pirate hunt by the police started a bit.

The case is being dealt with by the traffic police who also went to the hospital last night to hear the pedestrian run over: this is the manager of a company that operates in building materials and who was held for observation at the San Martino. Fortunately, the trauma of the investment turned out to be mild with the health checks.

The umpteenth episode of investment with failure to rescue by the motorist involved, took place yesterday afternoon, along the Cavessago intersection, in the Castionese area.

It was around 6.30 pm when the pedestrian was found on the ground, on the road side: another motorist who was passing by at that moment came to help him.

The injured was loaded onto the car and transported to the emergency room to assess his condition.

In the meantime, the investor car did not stop to help the man, a Belluno manager of a company operating in the construction sector.

The diagnostic tests at the hospital will not reveal heavy trauma to the investor who was still in the emergency room last night.

Here he also had the opportunity to tell what had happened, testimony that also set in motion the research of the “pirate” motorist. A rescue that apparently did not follow the usual protocols, with calls to operations centers to send patrols and ambulances. The warning for the pirate hunt spread only when the investment signal came from the emergency room.

The investigation is carried out by the traffic police who last night collected the testimony of the injured person, to reconstruct the incident and also to put together the details of the investing car.

In the Cavessago area, in the evening, among the many hypotheses, it was widespread that it was a black utility car which, after the impact, would then continue towards the hamlet.